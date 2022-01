XYL - Free Report) is poised to benefit from its presence in diverse end markets that enables it to neutralize risks associated with a single market with strength across others. In the industrial market, revival in the company’s industrial dewatering business and improvement in industrial activities are likely to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. Healthy projects and infrastructure planning, along with solid demand for its smart water solutions and products related to secondary water supply in China, are likely to be beneficial. For 2021, it expects to generate organic sales growth of 3-4% year over year.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO