Politics

Missouri Department of Corrections Tests Probation & Parole Arrest Program

northwestmoinfo.com
 5 days ago

(Missourinet) The Missouri Department of Corrections is testing out a program that...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Sullivan Co. correctional officer arrested on Montana charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said Wednesday that a correctional officer in Sullivan County was arrested on charges stemming from incidents in Montana. Cottom said that sheriff’s officials were alerted by Montana authorities of a wanted individual, possibly living in northeastern Sullivan County.
MONTANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Department of Corrections changes inmate visitation policies

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said that as of Saturday, it will expand modified in-person visitation to allow prison visits from those younger than 18 and individuals who are not immediate family members. In-person visits to inmates/residents will continue to be made by pre-approved individuals only. Those wishing to visit...
POLITICS
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrats Call for Reinstatement of State of Emergency Order in Missouri

(Missourinet) Not everyone is on board with Governor Mike Parson’s decision not to extend Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency into the new year. Congresswoman Cori Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page are calling for reinstatement of the order. The St. Louis area Democrats said in a statement,”Governor Parson is weakening one of the few ways his administration was helping to save lives by providing our hospital systems with the flexibility they need to manage this crisis.” The Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-related missions. Parson said there’s no need to continue the state of emergency “thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
WTGS

SC Department of Corrections allows visitations in time for Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Family and friends of inmates at South Carolina state prisons are allowed to visit their loved ones again, just in time for Christmas. In a release, the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said visitation reopened for institutions starting on Wednesday for a four day special window.
HEALTH
northwestmoinfo.com

Gov. Mike Parson: Get Vaccinated “Because We Know it Works”

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson answers media's questions in Kansas City, Mo. Parson on Thursday, Oct, 14, 2021 condemned the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper for exposing a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands of teachers' Social Security numbers, even though the paper held off from reporting about the flaw until after the state could fix it. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTEN.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections want age lowered

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN)-- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections want the age lowered to 18 for corrections officers. The age requirement is currently 20 years old. The department requested the age change in 2019, however no state lawmaker sponsored the bill. State Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-District 19) said with the changing...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Missouri agriculture department clears Santa’s reindeer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has cleared Santa’s reindeer to fly his sleigh. The state’s Department of Agriculture said in a tweet this week that the agency worked with Santa’s veterinarian to approve his livestock movement papers. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph have all been given clearance to cross state lines. The certificate, which was posted online, shows that the North Pole is free of foot-and-mouth disease and other maladies. The department said in a news release that Rudolph underwent additional testing to prove he’s the most famous reindeer of all.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Auditor Issues Caldwell County Audit

Caldwell County earned a Good rating in the most recent audit issued by the Missouri State Auditor. Findings in the audit show controls and procedures at the detention center need improvement. Commissary bank account deposits totaled approximately $790,000 during 2020. The audit found the Sheriff does not ensure detention center personnel timely disburse proceeds earned from operating the commissary to the County Collector-Treasurer. Disbursement of the proceeds, which totaled $287,197 for the year, averaged approximately 75 days to disburse after the end of the month. The Auditor recommends the funds to be disbursed to the County Collector-Treasurer monthly.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Announces Troop H Promotions

Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph, announced promotions that will take effect on January 1, 2022. Corporal Kaleb F. Jeffers has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. Jeffers was appointed to the Patrol in July 2010 as a member of the 92nd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 6, Andrew and Buchanan counties. In April 2020, he was promoted to corporal and remained in Zone 6. Sergeant Jeffers has one daughter.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Parson Appoints New Daviess County Circuit Clerk

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) Daviess County officially has a new circuit clerk. Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions Monday. Parson also filled four different...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Proposed Legislative Maps Show Little Change in North Missouri

The proposed changes to Missouri’s Legislative Districts was released, with the biggest change in the 5th congressional district. If approved, the 5th district would shrink from covering 4 counties, to only covering Jackson County. The rest of the 5th district would be split between the 6th and the 4th districts. The 6th congressional district, covering the northern part of the state would lose Chariton and Monroe Counties, but would gain Lincoln County, north of St. Louis. Part of Ray County, northeast of Kansas City would also become part of the 6th district.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Redistricting Commission to Meet Today

(Missourinet) A state commission drawing new Missouri House districts plans to hold a public hearing today (Monday) to work out its differences. The commission members agree on 112 of the 163 House districts. The disagreements are in the heavily populated areas of Jackson, Greene, Boone and St. Louis Counties. Today’s public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson State Office Building in Jefferson City.
POLITICS
wsau.com

State Corrections Department Looking For Workers

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Nearly a quarter of jobs within the state’s Department of Corrections are open. Reports show that about 1,100 jobs are unfilled, while the maximum-security facilities in Portage and Waupun are operating with only half their staffs. Corrections officials believe low pay and fears of...
PORTAGE, WI

