Economy

HSBC gets approval to buy out China life insurance joint venture

By Thompson Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to...

Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut its stake in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd, reducing its voting power to under 10%. According to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, Tencent is selling at a price...
BUSINESS
U.S. manufacturing cools but globally factories take Omicron risks in their stride for now

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) – Global manufacturing activity remained strong in December as factories took rising cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in their stride, although persistent supply constraints and rising costs clouded the outlook for some economies. Rising global infections have inspired policymakers to tread carefully, with outbreaks in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
Jamaica is rolling out its central bank digital currency after ‘successful pilot’

Jamaica will roll out its own digital currency in the first quarter of 2022 after a “successful” pilot, the country’s central bank said on Friday.The pilot for the country’s prototype central bank digital currency (CBDC) began on May 2021 and ended on 31 December 2021.The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) tested a range of services in the pilot, including minting CBDCs, issuing them to wallet providers and distributing them to retail customers.The BOJ teamed up with digital currency vendor eCurrency Mint and the country’s National Commercial Bank (NCB) to test the services. The central bank minted 230m Jamaican dollars ($1.5m or...
WORLD
SK Hynix gets China approval for takeover of Intel’s NAND business

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday it has received merger clearances from the Chinese antitrust authority for its acquisition of Intel Corp’s NAND memory chip business, clearing the way for the world’s second-largest memory chip maker to completion of securing regulatory approvals from all eight countries.
BUSINESS
Apple breaches $3 trillion market value again

(Reuters) -Apple Inc crossed $3 trillion in market value in early trading on Tuesday before slipping, after the world’s most valuable company briefly hit the milestone a day earlier. The iPhone maker’s shares rose to as much as $182.94 after opening flat at $182.63. Shares need to finish above...
BUSINESS
Ball to sell off Metalpack joint venture for $1.35B

Consumer packaging and industrial products maker Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) is buying Ball Metalpack, a joint venture between Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) and California venture-capital firm Platinum Equity that manufactures steel containers for aerosol products, food, household consumables, pet food and other products. The price tag on the deal,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
Toyota reports 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021

(Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021, as it overcame supply chain snarls to meet strong demand from customers. The Japanese automaker said its sales came in at 2.3 million vehicles for the year, up from 2.1 million vehicles a year earlier.
ECONOMY
