HSBC gets approval to buy out China life insurance joint venture

Jamaica will roll out its own digital currency in the first quarter of 2022 after a “successful” pilot, the country’s central bank said on Friday.The pilot for the country’s prototype central bank digital currency (CBDC) began on May 2021 and ended on 31 December 2021.The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) tested a range of services in the pilot, including minting CBDCs, issuing them to wallet providers and distributing them to retail customers.The BOJ teamed up with digital currency vendor eCurrency Mint and the country’s National Commercial Bank (NCB) to test the services. The central bank minted 230m Jamaican dollars ($1.5m or...

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO