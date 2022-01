The proposed changes to Missouri’s Legislative Districts was released, with the biggest change in the 5th congressional district. If approved, the 5th district would shrink from covering 4 counties, to only covering Jackson County. The rest of the 5th district would be split between the 6th and the 4th districts. The 6th congressional district, covering the northern part of the state would lose Chariton and Monroe Counties, but would gain Lincoln County, north of St. Louis. Part of Ray County, northeast of Kansas City would also become part of the 6th district.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO