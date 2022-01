18-year-old Aquarea White dead after getting hit by a vehicle in Keller (Keller, TX) Nationwide Report

18-year-old Aquarea White died of his injuries at a hospital Tuesday afternoon after getting struck by a car Monday in Keller.

Aquarea White, of Keller, died from injuries he suffered in an auto-pedestrian collision in the 1800 block of South Main Street in Keller [...]

Read More >>

December 30, 2021

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News.