ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

On cam: Stolen dogs reunited with owners

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police: Dog stolen from Tannersville home

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township police are looking for the identities of suspects police say stole a dog from a Tannersville home. According to police, on December 19 at 1:00 p.m., the individual’s pictured purchased food at Wendy’s in Tannersville before they parked in the back corner of the lot. Officers say one […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Police
Eyewitness News

Dog stolen from New Haven animal shelter

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for a dog that was stolen from a local shelter. It happened around 3:50 Tuesday morning at the New Haven Police Department Animal Shelter on Fournier Street. Surveillance footage showed that a person had broken into the facility and stole Misty,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
kingwood.com

Stolen dog Yogi recovered!

YOGI HAS BEEN RECOVERED !!!!!!!!! FEEL GOOD STORY !!!!!!!!. Many of you may have seen the story on TV about the man who stopped at the store on Christmas Day, and left his dog Yogi in the car while he ran into the store quickly. A suspect stole Yogi from inside the vehicle and fled the location on FM 1960.
PUBLIC SAFETY
klkntv.com

Owner of stolen vehicle helps officers arrest thief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An owner of a stolen vehicle helped restrain the thief with assistance from officers and his stepson. Lincoln police received a call to the area of Oregon Trail and North 1st Streets on a report of three males fighting in the street. Officers arrived and found the 46-year-old victim and his 22-year-old stepson holding down 27-year-old Scott Cross.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Victims Now Searching For SUV Stolen From Hotel

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say a family who fled the Marshall Fire are now dealing with a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the family grabbed what they could before escaping with their lives. (credit: Westminster Police) They’ve been staying at a hotel in Westminster where their car was stolen with everything they had inside. Police are asking the public to look out for a 2002 Red GMC Yukon XL Denali with Colorado – Columbine Respect Life license plates BFCL99. They say there is a “Proud Parent of a U.S. Army Soldier” sticker on the lower left bumper. (credit: Westminster Police) The family is especially concerned about two black bins with yellow lids which contain “irreplaceable” photos.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Sacramento

Stash Of Stolen Lumber Found During Probation Search In Manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) — A probation search in Manteca has led to the recovery of a large stash of stolen lumber. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Dec. 30, deputies died a probation search in Manteca. Exactly what prompted the probation search is unclear. During the search, deputies discovered a stash of lumber. The suspect reportedly admitted to stealing the lumber, with deputies believing it was taken within the past two months – possibly from the Tracy area. Various framing headers and framing lumber with orange spray paint on the side make up the stash. Anyone who is missing lumber from their job and suspects this might be theirs is urged to call detectives at (209) 938-7845.
MANTECA, CA
WCAX

Dog leads police to serious crash that injured owner

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a scared dog survived a serious crash and then led officers back to the scene to help his owner. The German shepherd was spotted on the Interstate 89 bridge connecting New Hampshire and Vermont around 10 p.m. Monday. Police were called to the scene and when they arrived, they soon found out why the animal was there.
LEBANON, NH
whdh.com

Trooper reunites dog found in middle of Route 3 in Duxbury with owners on Christmas

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police Trooper reunited a dog with her owners on Christmas afternoon after finding her in the middle of Route 3 in Duxbury. Trooper David Phan had been driving home on Route 3 southbound following his shift when through rain and heavy fog he saw cars ahead of him swerving to avoid something in the middle of the roadway, according to state police.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy