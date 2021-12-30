Authorities to be on patrol for New Year’s Eve

Law enforcement agencies across Hunt County will spend New Year’s Eve making sure members of the public celebrate the arrival of 2022 safely.

Friday night may be noisy, as thunderstorms are in the forecast, and many people will have more time to watch the Rose Parade, take down their Christmas decorations or enjoy a sample of black eye peas for luck, as government offices will be closed Monday for the holiday.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones knows how he will be celebrating New Year’s Eve, the same way he has for the past dozen or so years, including the past two as sheriff.

“I will be out patrolling,” Jones said. “And there will also be additional units out, in force.”

Jones said he is not trying to keep anyone from having a good time.

“But please be responsible,” Jones said. “Drunk and disorderly will not be tolerated and we don’t want anybody hurt or killed.”

The end of 2021 and the start of 2022 may be wet, as the National Weather Service forecast was calling for a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Friday, with a high near 74.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight and a low around 52.

All City of Greenville and Hunt County offices will also be closed Monday.

Waste Connections observes New Years Day as an official holiday and will not pick up trash Saturday.

Fireworks sales continue through midnight Friday.

There is no burn ban in place in Hunt County and there is no ban on fireworks. However, local and state fire officials are still urging caution as much of the county remains under drought conditions.The use of fireworks is illegal inside the City of Greenville, as well as inside all of the incorporated cities within Hunt County. However, their use is permitted in the unincorporated areas.