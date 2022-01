Mosinee traveled to Green Bay Preble to play Kingdom Prep Lutheran in non-conference action. Mosinee jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first 7 minutes of the game from Drake Grod knocking down two three-pointers, Trenton Dorn with a three, and a Davin Stoffel two-handed dunk. Mosinee would take a 37-18 lead into the half. Mosinee would keep things moving in the second half as they would cruise to a 75-49 win over Kingdom Prep Lutheran moving to 6-1 on the season. Mosinee would continue to keep teams under 50 points on defense.

2 DAYS AGO