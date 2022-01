Robinson District Supervisor Charles Bopp announced Monday night at the Board of Supervisors’ December meeting that, due to health concerns, he is retiring from the board. He will retire at the end of the board’s annual organizational meeting set for January 4. We commend Mr. Bopp for his years of service to the county and wish him all the best this Christmas and in the future. Read more about his decision and about the process to fill his seat on the board in this week’s issue of The Patriot, which will be published early this week on Thursday.

