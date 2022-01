Teams looking to once again contend in the Mid-American Conference battle when the Ohio Bobcats face the Akron Zips in a key league matchup on Tuesday night. The Bobcats (10-2, 1-0), who placed fifth in the MAC at 9-5 and were 17-8 overall in 2020-21, have won seven of eight, including five in a row. The Zips (8-3, 1-0), who tied for third in the conference with Kent State at 12-6 and were 15-8 a year ago, have won eight of 10, including six consecutive. The teams split a pair of matchups last season with the home team coming out on top in both.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO