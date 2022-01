Type-Moon announced a new character DLC for Melty Blood: Type Lumina for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch PC-via Steam. The publisher revealed that Aoko Aozaki will be joining the title on January 13, 2022. The official website describes her as the successor to one of the five magicians of the world, though her prowess primarily lies in pure destruction. One of her more prominent aliases is ‘Magic Gunner.’ The protagonist of Tsukihime, Shiki, views her as his teacher thanks to her giving him glasses to suppress his Mystic Eyes. Throughout the trailer, Aoko is seen as a genuine force to be reckoned with. In addition to being a powerhouse regarding close-combat, she can also overwhelm foes with ranged magic.

