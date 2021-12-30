ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss KOF dropped to 107 in Dec, economy to develop positively at 2022 start

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped slightly from 107.5 to 107.0 in December. “The barometer remains above its long-​term average,” KOF...

www.actionforex.com

Wired UK

The Global Economy Ignores Developing Nations at Its Own Peril

Covid-19 has demonstrated that we need to confront deep flaws in the global economic system. But without strong economic growth, the world will struggle to emerge from the pandemic, let alone reform the global economy in ways that are better for all. In 2022, global economic growth will stall, with expansion in many developed and developing economies falling short of the key threshold of 3 percent that is needed to double per capita income in a generation.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Swiss CPI at -0.1% mom, 1.5% yoy in Dec

Swiss CPI dropped -0.1% mom in December, matched expectations. the decline was due to several factors including falling prices for heating oil, fuel and air transport. For the 12-month period, CPI was unchanged at 1.5% yoy, below expectation of 1.6% yoy. Average annual inflation in 2021 was at 0.6%. Prices...
BUSINESS
lpgasmagazine.com

2021 State of the Economy: Positive vibes

The economic forecast for 2022 promises a largely favorable operating environment for businesses of all sizes as the nation benefits from steady growth in goods and services. Tail winds include a decline in unemployment numbers, rising wages, a booming housing sector, fat corporate profits, aggressive capital investment and generally easy capital sourcing.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 57.9, upturn remains subdued

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 57.9 in December, down slightly from November’s 58.1. The index has now remained above neutral 50 mark for 19 straight months. Markit noted that output, new orders and employment all rose. New export orders fell for the fourth month running. Selling price inflation hit fresh record high.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Full Risk-On Markets Continues, Yen Continues Downside Acceleration

Global financial markets are in full risk-on mode today. Major European indexes are trading higher while US futures indicates that record run is continuing. In the currency markets, Yen’s steep selloff continues and looks unstoppable. Dollar is performing well as supported by rally in treasury yields. Euro, on the other hand, is rather weak, in particular against Sterling and Swiss Franc. Commodity currencies are lacking a clear direction.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Subdued Trading in FX Space Marks a Stark Contrast with Action on Bond Markets

Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion. US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds as trading volumes returned to early December levels. The US yield curve bear steepened with yields adding 3.6 bps (2-yr) to 12.2 bps (30-yr). The move was almost equally driven by higher real rates and rising inflation expectations. The leap higher in long-term bond yields comes after them being depressed ever since omicron set foot on US soil. Despite record national infection levels, yields finally continued their natural path higher. Is the “bad” news discounted? The European example shows that the economic impact of omicron so far remains less worse than initially feared. The monetary policy context continues to play a role as well. The Fed’s December decision to accelerate the taper process could already result in a March rate hike with some governors even calling to shrink the balance sheet starting in Summer. This week’s US eco data could strengthen this hypothesis. The December manufacturing ISM kickstarts the action today with consensus expecting another 60+ outcome. The non-manufacturing ISM prints on Thursday. December ADP employment change, weekly jobless claims and payrolls will – from Wednesday to Friday – be indicative for the tightness on the US labour market. Meantime, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) will provide us with more insight on the decision making process within the US central bank. These eco/events are expected to weigh additionally on US Treasuries. The US 10-yr yield returned to the higher end of the 1.37%-1.7% trading range in place since Q4 2021 with the upper bound serving as next resistance ahead of the 2021 high (1.77%). The German yield curve bear steepened as well yesterday with yields adding 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 5.6 bps (30-yr). We must add that Bunds underperformed US Treasuries for most of the second half of December. The German 10-yr yield leapfrogged from -0.4% to nearly -0.1% currently with the 2021 high waiting for a test at -0.06%. The European 10y swap rate already passed that technical reference, closing at 0.34% yesterday, the highest level since May 2019! Market expectations about the pace of a future ECB tightening cycle (start late 2022/early 2023) turned more hawkish since the December Frankfurt gathering. This week’s EMU eco calendar is less enticing than the US one, but we do get December inflation numbers on Friday. Subdued trading in FX space marks a stark contrast with action on bond markets. Yesterday’s US Treasury underperformance abrupted a test of the upside of the narrow trading channel in EUR/USD between 1.1186 and 1.1383. Sterling’s decent run since mid-December (BoE rate hike & positive risk sentiment) ran into EUR/GBP support just below 0.84.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY breakout with upside acceleration, targets 116.6 next

USD/JPY accelerates to as high as 115.80 so far today, and breaks 115.51 resistance to resume the medium term up trend from 102.58. The rally comes as supported by strong rise in US treasury yields overnight, and the strength of Nikkei (which is up 1.5% or 438 pts at the time of writing).
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US 10-yr yield back above 1.6, 30-yr yield above 2.0

US treasury yields surged sharply overnight as investors continued to adjust themselves “living with the virus”. Omicron is now generally taken as being much less harmful to the global economy as initially feared, despite record infection numbers. 10-year yield closed up 0.116 to 1.628, back above 1.6 handle...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Largely Flat amid Macroeconomic Stalemate

Happy New Year! On this year’s first trading day we have a limited agenda ahead of us. Today, we get country-specific PMI manufacturing, including from Sweden and Norway. Overnight, Chinese Caixin PMI manufacturing is due. This week’s key release is the US jobs report for December due out on...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Futures extend positive start to the year

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, extending a strong start to the year after worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided and travel stocks bounced. Equity markets across the globe bounced for the second straight day of trading in 2022, with the World Health...
STOCKS
mining.com

Enabling developing countries to become self-sustaining will power the global circular carbon economy of the future

The recent COP26 meeting raised many themes crucial for our future but one was not covered as widely as it should have been. This is the massive increase in demand for the metals and minerals required to meet the world’s need for electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines and other technologies that will drive a future circular carbon economy.
INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

US Yields and USD/JPY Moving Together; 6J Confirms

As we wrote yesterday, US Yields and the US Dollar have been surging since the beginning of the new year. As a result, many of the US Dollar pairs, including EUR/USD have taken a hit. What about the traditional correlation markets tend to see, that between the Yen and yields? As of the time of this write, US 10-year yields are at their highest levels in 6 weeks near 1.68% and US 5-year yields are at their highest levels since February 2020, near 1.39%. Therefore, given the usual high negative correlation between yen and yields (positive correlation for yen pairs and yields), shouldn’t yen pairs by near highs?
MARKETS
The Independent

Manufacturing growth remains robust as signs point to easing supply chain woes

Britain’s manufacturing sector grew at a faster pace than first thought in December amid signs the supply chain crisis may be finally easing, according to new figures.The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reached 57.9 last month.This was higher than the initial so-called flash PMI reading of 57.6, though a slight drop on the three-month high of 58.1 recorded in November.Any score above 50 on the index represents growth in the sector.Although supply chains remain severely stretched, there are at least signs that the situation is stabilising, with vendor delivery times lengthening to the weakest extent for...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Johnson Stays the Course with Plan B; EUR/GBP Looks Sick

Despite over 200,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the UK yesterday, PM Boris Johnson said that there is a good chance there won’t be a need to increase restrictions or force lockdowns. Johnson said that the measures created under Plan B should be enough to carry the UK through the Omicron variant wave of the coronavirus, which includes working from home, wearing masks and using vaccine cards. However, Johnson did warn that it may take a while to get past this phase and that the UK is not out of the woods yet. He also noted that the booster program is helping to keep things from getting worse. With less restrictions and no lockdowns, the Great British Pound is on fire, primarily vs the Euro!
WORLD
actionforex.com

Markets Take a Breather ahead of FOMC Minutes, Sterling Strong, Yen Weak

The forex markets turn quiet in Asian session today. While DOW surged to new record high overnight, S&P 500 and NASDAQ closed slower. Asian markets are also mixed. Investors are holding their bets for now, awaiting FOMC minutes and, more importantly, US non-farm payrolls later in the week. For now, Yen remains overwhelmingly the worst performer following strong rally in treasury yields. Sterling is the strongest one with help from buying against Euro. Dollar is the second strongest it’s still stuck in range except versus Yen.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

XAUUSD Retreats as US Dollar Index Bounces Back

US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
MARKETS

