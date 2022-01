“Surprise, surprise!”, says Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote. Last month the Bank of England failed to raise interest rates despite market bets that it would. This month it has pulled the reverse trick, becoming the first big central bank to raise the cost of borrowing. The 0.15 percentage point rise to 0.25% came despite market bets that Omicron-related uncertainty would cause the Bank to keep policy steady. With inflation at an annual rate of 5.1% and predicted to hit 6% next April, the Bank decided it didn’t have the luxury of waiting for more clarity about Omicron.

