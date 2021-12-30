ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

So Close: Almost A Top 10 Snowiest December in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- We are close to this being one of the snowiest Decembers on record here in St. Cloud. Right now the total is sitting just outside of the Top 10. The...

WJON

Rollercoaster of Temperatures this Week in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Warmer Monday, with temperatures near the freezing mark on Tuesday. Light snow and gusty winds are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning which could lead to some travel hazards. Arctic air returns Wednesday afternoon through Friday.
WJON

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tuesday Night, Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations are expected to be around three inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 miles an hour. Light snow is expected Tuesday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

Dangerously Cold This Weekend Across Minnesota

The National Weather Service warns that dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of central Minnesota, including Benton, Kandiyohi, Mille Lacs, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties (+more) through 11 am Sunday morning. The Wind Chill Advisory also includes the Twin Cities metro area.
WJON

New Guinness World Frisbee Record Set in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new Guinness World Record for consecutive frisbee catches has been set here in St. Cloud. Brothers Ben and Matt Bzdok already held the record of 2,944 which they set last year. This past Friday at Cathedral High School they set out to beat themselves. They finished...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
INTERNET
WJON

Weather Related Announcements for Sunday, January 2nd, 2022

UNDATED -- We have a few weather-related announcements for Sunday, January 2nd, 2022. - First United Methodist Church has canceled 9:30 a.m. worship service for Sunday. If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

2nd Time This Week, Heavy Snow Falls on Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- After some areas got well over a foot of snow earlier this week, northern Minnesota got dumped on again Tuesday. Brainerd and Little Falls each had 6 inches. St. Cloud officially had 2.2 inches of snow. Becker 2 inches of fresh snow. St. Cloud has now officially had...
WJON

Resisting the Urge to Plop and Drop

I had a dozen holes scattered over the top of a loosely clustered school of crappies. As they moved and wandered, my five gallon bucket and I did, too. It wasn’t fast and furious action, but for midday angling, it was certainly acceptable. Somewhere along the line, I saw...
HOBBIES
WJON

FAA Approves Transfer To New St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority

ST. CLOUD -- The Federal Aviation Administration approved the transfer of power of the St. Cloud Regional Airport from the City of St. Cloud to the newly created Regional Airport Authority Friday. The transfer to an Authority creates an independent governing structure with a Board whose sole purpose is the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Top 10 News Stories in St. Cloud Area in 2021

It's that time of year when we reflect on the top local stories of 2021. It's been an incredibly eventful year for the St. Cloud area -- and the world. But first, the obvious... Obviously, the fight against COVID-19 was the over-riding story not only in the St. Cloud area,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Top 5 Weather Events of 2021 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- 2021 brought us a year of extreme weather in Minnesota. The Minnesota Climatology Office has put together a list of the top five weather events of the year. Minnesota has had many historical heat waves that were "worse" than this one on numerous counts. However, at many locations, this was the longest and most severe heatwave to occur so early in the season.
