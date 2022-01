Gaudin announces retirement from professional cycling

Tom Dumoulin is expected to make his return to Grand Tour racing at the 2022 Giro d’Italia, where he won the maglia rosa in 2017. The Jumbo-Visma rider took time out from the sport in the first half of 2021 for personal reasons but returned in the summer and won the silver medal in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics. Dumoulin’s season was cut short by a wrist fracture but he has returned to training and has said he is motivated to take on a full season of racing, including a Grand Tour.

