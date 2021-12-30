ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Multiple people injured in two separate car accidents in Bridgeport Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Multiple people were injured in two separate car accidents in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

The first car crash took place just after 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Noble Avenue.

Three cars were involved and four people were injured.

The Bridgeport Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after along with the Bridgeport Police Department.

The injured were transported to hospitals to be treated.

Bridgeport police are actively investigating the incident.

A little later, a second accident took place at State and Broad streets just before 10 p.m.

It was a two-car crash that left two injured and one person with a serious head injury.

One car hit the Downtown Cafe, but there was no structural damage. This is the second time the cafe has been hit in the last six months. Both incidents happened at night when the cafe was closed.

This accident is also currently under investigation by Bridgeport police.

