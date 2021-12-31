ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee County, IL

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Killed, Second Officer In Critical Condition After Hotel Shooting In Kankakee County

By Marissa Parra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNFca_0dYzh4xz00

BRADLEY, Ill. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway in Kankakee County, after one police officer was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at a hotel in the village of Bradley.

Hundreds of people, old, the young, some holding American flags, lined the streets to remember the fallen officer as the ambulance carrying the body of Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic made its way to the funeral home.

Sergeant Rittmanic was shot and killed overnight and another officer is in critical condition.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Bradley Police responded to the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50, after a call reporting dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said the officers located the vehicle and the possible owner inside a hotel room. Both officers were shot after trying to talk with the people inside the room, Bradley police confirmed.

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, died at the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDi3K_0dYzh4xz00

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed while responding to an altercation at a hotel in Kankakee County, Illinois, on Dec. 29, 2021. (Source: Village of Bradley)

Officer Tyler J. Bailey, 27, was in critical condition at the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nebU_0dYzh4xz00

Officer Tyler Bailey (Credit: Bradley Police)

A procession in Rittmanic’s honor was held Thursday afternoon as her body was taken from the morgue to Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Kankakee Mayor Christopher Curtis offered his condolences.

“Our hearts are heavy and filled with sorrow for our neighboring City and their police department. On behalf of the City of Kankakee, we offer our prayers to the family, friends, and coworkers of the fallen Bradley police officer.  We also provide continuous prayer for the recovery of the other Bradley officer,” Curtis said in a statement.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the two officers “are the definition of heroes.”

“They showed unwavering courage and the willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect all of us. It’s a sacrifice no one should have to make,” Pritzker posted on Twitter.

Meantime, police are searching for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan and a second suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris of Bradley, IL. Police said arrest warrants have been issued for both suspects, and Sullivan should be considered armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYmSj_0dYzh4xz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCT5A_0dYzh4xz00

Sullivan has a criminal record in Kankakee County, including a guilty plea to a 2015 theft charge. He also was charged with burglary in 2018, and the case remains open. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery earlier this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Police Investigate Carjacking In Fulton River District; No One Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating a carjacking in the city’s Fulton River District Sunday night. Around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, a 52-year-old man was standing outside a restaurant when someone walked up and took car keys from a key box. When the man confronted him, the thief threatened him with a gun and drove off. No one was hurt. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Indiana Police Recover Stolen Ambulance, Woman Arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 44-year-old woman is arrested after stealing an ambulance from a hospital Saturday evening. Around 7:34 p.m., Gary Police responded to a call at Methodist Northlake Hospital located at 600 Grant street of a stolen ambulance from the emergency room entrance. The staff from Elite Medical Transportation was there to transport a patient but noticed the ambulance was missing when they returned, according to authorities. The ambulance was located around 7:45 p.m. at Ridge Road and Colfax. A Griffith officer recovered the ambulance and arrested the woman who was still inside.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Killed One Bradley Police Officer, Wounded Another

BRADLEY, Ill. (CBS) – A man wanted in the shooting death of a Bradley police officer and the wounding of another was arrested Friday morning in rural northeast Indiana. A woman wanted in connection with the incident, 26-year-old Xandria Harris has turned herself in. Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said 25-year-old Darius Sullivan was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery in the Wednesday shooting that killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, and left Officer Tyler Bailey in critical condition. Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Fulton County sheriff’s officers spotted a car going the wrong way...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Four Men Rob Lakeview Store, Get Away

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men robbed a store in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood Sunday night. According to police, the men went into the store in the 3100 block of North Clark around 7:30 p.m. and started breaking merchandise. One of the four grabbed a cash register and smashed it on the floor. They then took money and fled south on Clark. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradley, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Bradley, IL
Kankakee, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Sullivan, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
County
Kankakee County, IL
Kankakee County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bourbonnais, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man In Custody After Shooting Girl In Congress Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in custody after shooting a 17-year-old girl at the Congress Plaza Hotel in the Loop Friday night, according to authorities. Around 10:29 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the hotel on the 500 block of South Michigan and found a 17-year-old girl who suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she is listed in good condition. An 18-year-old man was on the scene and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police said the incident appears to be domestic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire Breaks Out At Frozen Food Manufacturer In Momence; No Injuries Reported

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Emergency crews from multiple districts assisted with a fire at a frozen food manufacturer in Momence, Illinois, Sunday morning. In a statement from Van Drunen Farms, the fire started around 6:08 a.m. at their Tuthill Plant located at 11341 East Road 114. No injuries are reported as no one was inside the plant during the time of the fire. Emergency crews responded to a fire early this morning at our Tuthill plant. The cause and extent of the damage has not yet been determined. No one was in the plant at the time the fire began, so no employees...
MOMENCE, IL
CBS Chicago

4 Dead, 24 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people are dead and 24 are injured following weekend shootings across Chicago. Two of the victims was under the age of 18. The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:11 p.m. Friday in Gresham. An 18-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender, according to police. The victim was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. In another incident, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back in Englewood early Saturday morning. Police said around 5:24 a.m.,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 People Dead Following Wrong Way Crash On I-290

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Initial reports say around 5:13 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-290 westbound near Mannheim Road. Both drivers and a passenger were pronounced dead. Around 5:28 a.m., all lanes were closed for investigation. Traffic was diverted to Mannheim Road. No further information is available.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#American
CBS Chicago

Chicago’s North Side On Edge Over Spate Of Robberies And Attacks; Some Say Police Aren’t Sufficiently Proactive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Business owners on the city’s North Side have been demanding action from police since violent robberies have been taking over their neighborhoods. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, police Supt. David Brown addressed issues of crime in Chicago on Thursday. But some believe no real answers have been provided. Chicago is closing 2021 with a record crime spike – with homicides and carjackings sharply up. At a news conference Thursday, police Supt. David Brown was pleased to talk about the record number of guns his officers have taken off the streets. But while those in the community applaud those efforts,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Judge And 3-Year-Old Son Carjacked In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge and her 3-year-old son were carjacked at gunpoint late Thursday night in Humboldt Park. Police said, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a 52-year-old woman was pulling into a garage of a home in the 1500 block of North Campbell Avenue, with her 3-year-old son in the back seat, when two men approached. According to an internal CPD report obtained by CBS 2’s Brad Edwards, the woman, who is a Cook County judge, was forced out of her car at gunpoint, and robbed of her purse and phone. She was able to remove her 3-year-old son from the back seat before the carjackers took off in her 2018 Subaru Crosstek, which was last seen nearly 4 miles away, near Jackson and Hamlin boulevards. Neither the judge nor her son were injured. No one was in custody Friday afternoon. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago FOP Holds Motorcycle Raffle To Benefit Officer Carlos Yanez

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fraternal Order of police is running a raffle to help officer Carlos Yanez Jr. in his recovery. He and his partner, Ella French, were shot in the line of duty last August. The attack left Yanez partially paralyzed and killed officer French. Yanez received a hero’s welcome when he was released from a rehabilitation facility last October. To help raise money for his recovery the FOP is raffling off a motorcycle featured in the tv show “The West Wing” — autographed by the cast. The bike was donated by the original owner who wanted to remain anonymous. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased online through Jan. 31. The winner from the raffle will be pulled live by Yanez’s son on March 1.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots Fired At Southlake Mall In Hobart, Indiana; No Active Shooter, No Injuries

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) — Southlake Mall in Hobart, Indiana, was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day on Thursday, after several shots were fired inside the shopping center, but no one was injured. Hobart Police said around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to several reports of an active shooter and shots fired near the food court on the upper level of Southlake Mall. “I was in there, getting ready to open up for the day All I heard was gunshots, and then I didn’t get to really open my store or anything,” said Marsha Jones, who was opening her...
HOBART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Police Arrest 3 Teens, 1 Escapes, After They’re Caught Pointing Guns Out Of Window Of Stolen Car In West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police apprehended three teenagers in West Rogers Park Friday evening after they were spotted pointing handguns out of windows. One suspect remained at large Friday night. Police were called at 7:10 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Oakley Avenue after reports of several people pointing guns out of the windows of a dark-colored vehicle, police said. Officers found a car with the license plate number that callers provided, and determined it was stolen, police said. Officers tried to pull over the car, but the driver did not stop, police said. The driver tried to escape, but ended up crashing into a gate. Four occupants bailed from the car and ran off. Police apprehended three of the four suspects – who range in age from 16 to 17. One of the suspects suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Valet Worker Robbed, 2 Vehicles Stolen On Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two armed men robbed a valet worker Wednesday evening on the Near West Side. Police said around 8:19 p.m., the victim, a 21-year-old man, had just parked vehicles at a business when two unknown men approached him with a handgun and placed it to the victim’s back before demanding all the keys to the parked vehicles. The victim cooperated with the offenders handing them keys to two vehicles — a black 2021 Track Hawk and a black 2017 Porche. The offenders fled northbound on Green Street. No one was injured. No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond Set At $1 Million For 2 Men Charged In Oakbrook Center Shooting; Police Searching For Third Suspect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men have been charged in a shooting that took place at Oakbrook Center mall. Steve L. Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32, appeared in court on Wednesday. CHARGES: Prosecutors charged Steve L. Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32, with the Dec. 23 shooting at Oak Brook Center Mall @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Jsxfnovup0 — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) December 29, 2021 Lane is charged with one count of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Williams is charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful...
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Investigating 2 Armed Robberies And Shootings In Lakeview East

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating two shootings during armed robberies in Lakeview East overnight that took place just hours apart. Just before 11:30 p.m., two men and a woman were walking in the 600 block of West Buckingham Place when a dark sedan pulled up and several men got out. The offenders demanded phones and wallets. The victims refused, so the men started punching the victims and shot a 28-year-old man. The offenders then took off with the stolen items. The man who was shot was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and is expected to recover. Nearly two hours later, less than a mile away in the 400 block of West Aldine Avenue, a 30-year-old man was walking when two men got out of a gray car with guns. The men shot the 30-year-old in the leg before taking his wallet and phone. The victim is expected to recover. Police have not confirmed whether these robberies are connected.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family Runs To Lurie Children’s Hospital For Help After Being Carjacked In Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two parents with a baby ran to Lurie Children’s Hospital for help late Wednesday after being carjacked in Streeterville. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry spoke with the family Wednesday night. The couple was beyond frightened after what they experienced. The couple’s car was on St. Clair Street near Superior Street, but they ended up running for safety and calling police at Lurie Children’s Hospital down the street. Video shows the mother clinging to the baby as they described what happened to police in the lobby of the hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave. It was not clear if the couple and child were...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Woman Wants To Know Why Nobody Has Been Charged Months After Her Unemployment Money Was Stolen

CHICAGO (CBS) — Stolen state money – why doesn’t the state want it back? A Chicago woman is asking that question months after she tracked down where a fraudster stole her unemployment money, and shared the information she gathered with police and the State of Illinois. CBS 2’s Tara Molina took the woman’s questions straight to Chicago Police and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. We first introduced you to the woman, Frances, over the summer, when she told us about her stolen unemployment money. It was money she had been relying on. Her fraud case is closed, but with the year coming to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen Charged With Carjacking Elderly Man In Heart Of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking an elderly man earlier this month in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. Chicago Police said the boy was arrested Tuesday by the department’s carjacking task force, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a 76-year-old man’s car at gunpoint on Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of West 21st Street. The boy is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. No further information was immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman, 64, Shot And Wounded In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old woman was shot and wounded in the Auburn-Gresham community late Wednesday. At 5:07 p.m., the woman was standing outside in the 1900 block of West 79th Street when she heard shots and felt pain. She was wounded in the right shoulder and was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she her condition was stabilized, police said. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy