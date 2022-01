Have your iPhone contacts disappeared or been deleted? This can be frustrating! Unfortunately, there is no built-in iPhone function allowing you to retrieve deleted contacts (like recovering recently deleted photos from the trash can). The good news is that if you'd like to recover deleted contacts, you can retrieve them from an iCloud backup, from a Mac backup, or from a Gmail account. We'll walk through how to recover contacts on your iPhone, even without access to a computer.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO