Maria Svedenhov, aka Mrs. Viking, is on a mission to make the best baguette in Dubai… and she’s already nailed it with artisanal bakery Viking Bageri. Growing up in Sweden, Maria Svedenhov has long been inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of her family. “When my classmates asked me what my father did, my replies would vary from ‘he owns a supermarket’ to ‘he is looking to buy an ostrich farm,’” she tells MOJEH. “We always talked a lot about business opportunities around the kitchen table, and I will always be grateful that my sister and I got those lessons from an early age.” It’s this spirit imbued in the 40-year-old mother of two which led her to launch Viking Bageri alongside her husband, Magnus, who both run the business while also working full-time day jobs in Dubai and Ajman.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO