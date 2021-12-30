Avicii's diaries reveal mental health struggles before 2018 suicide

Written in partnership with Thomas Herd, Founder of T1 Advertising. Though many positive advances have been made in recent years surrounding children’s mental health, unforeseen circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and caused many kids to suffer from its isolating effects. According to data collected by the United Nations Children’s Fund, one in every seven children has been negatively affected by coronavirus mentally, a disheartening trend only set to continue as new variants emerge and we begin to enter the third year of the pandemic. One such way to combat these adverse effects is utilizing social-emotional learning concepts, a form of teaching highly-touted by children’s psychiatrists for its ability to help kids understand and manage their feelings and behaviors, which can now be taught easily both at home and in the classroom thanks to author Lauren Grabois Fischer’s uplifting series of children’s books, The Be Books.

