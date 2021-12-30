ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Avicii's diaries reveal mental health struggles before 2018 suicide

By Celebretainment
hermannadvertisercourier.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvicii's diaries have revealed his struggles before his 2018 suicide. The DJ, real name Tim Bergling, was just 28 when he took his own life during a holiday in Oman three years ago but he suffered with alcohol and drug addiction following his ascent to fame. Now, his diaries...

www.hermannadvertisercourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Study Reveals The Long-Term Effects of Mentally Unwell Parents on Children

It is difficult enough for parents to raise children while struggling with their mental health; add to that the lasting effects that the parent’s battle can have on children, and mental illness becomes a double-edged sword. According to Vinita Mehta Ph.D., Ed.M., in an article for Psychology Today, almost...
KIDS
hotnewhiphop.com

Avicii Biography Highlights Late DJ's Final Words Just Prior To Suicide: Report

The EDM world carried a heavy load as it grieved the loss of Avicii back in 2018. The famed Swedish DJ was 28-years-old when he took his own life that April, and the world will get a glimpse into his mindset those final days now that portions of his diary will be published. Next month, Tim - The Official Biography of Avicii will hit shelves and it chronicles the life and death of the artist, whose real name was Tim Bergling.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avicii
papermag.com

Avicii's Final Diary Entry to Be Revealed in New Biography

Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) died by suicide back in 2018, sending family and fans around the world into despair. Some of his last words are now set to be revealed in a new book, Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii. TMZ reports that entries from the late...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Avicii’s Final Journals Reveal a Superstar DJ Haunted by Demons

Tim Bergling was about to enter his second year of high school when he took his first hit of a friend’s joint. He immediately hated it. The teenager–who in a few years’ time would become internationally known as the EDM DJ Avicii–suddenly felt his throat turn scratchy and dry from the intake of marijuana, as his heart started pounding and paranoia crept in.
MUSIC
WISN

COVID-19 impact: Why your child may be struggling with mental health

The pandemic is taking its toll on kids in more ways than one. Doctors are calling mental health in our children a second pandemic. Sister station KOAT spoke to a pediatrician about the strain COVID-19 has put on our children. Dr. Alex Cvijanovich is the president of the New Mexico...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Diaries#Dj
WGAL

Doctors: Pandemic has had severe impact on children's mental health

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, many worry about the physical danger the coronavirus presents. But doctors say there is a mental health crisis being overlooked, specifically in children. "You think about the holidays that are behind us that 140,000 children in the U.S. losing a parent or grandparent – what...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Miami

Why These 4 High-Achievers Chose to Share Their Mental Health Struggles: ‘That's Making Me a Better Me'

For many people, 2021 was a year of reckoning with mental health. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has caused Americans to feel more stressed and anxious than they did in 2020, according to a Cleveland Clinic study in October. And in the sports world, athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka spurred conversations around the globe after pulling themselves out of high-profile competitions to work on their own mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
Life and Style Weekly

Meet ‘The Be Books’, Author Lauren Grabois Fischer’s Answer to Childrens’ COVID-Caused Mental Health Struggles

Written in partnership with Thomas Herd, Founder of T1 Advertising. Though many positive advances have been made in recent years surrounding children’s mental health, unforeseen circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and caused many kids to suffer from its isolating effects. According to data collected by the United Nations Children’s Fund, one in every seven children has been negatively affected by coronavirus mentally, a disheartening trend only set to continue as new variants emerge and we begin to enter the third year of the pandemic. One such way to combat these adverse effects is utilizing social-emotional learning concepts, a form of teaching highly-touted by children’s psychiatrists for its ability to help kids understand and manage their feelings and behaviors, which can now be taught easily both at home and in the classroom thanks to author Lauren Grabois Fischer’s uplifting series of children’s books, The Be Books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
valleynewslive.com

Suicide survivor speaking out on mental health

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Every single day, 130 people across the country take their own lives. Every year, approximately 1.38 million people try to take their own lives but are thankfully saved. One Perham, MN teacher is now grateful he’s a living part of that second statistic. Family...
PERHAM, MN
amazingmadison.com

State prepares for new mental health and suicide hotline

One of the tasks legislators will face in Pierre next month will be discussion on the next steps for implementing a hotline for state residents experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The South Dakota Department of Social Services has announced their mental health initiatives, including implementing the 988 suicide hotline by...
PIERRE, SD
Inverse

Study reveals 3 mental-health benefits of dogs in a crisis

The last year’s lockdowns have been marked by periodic frenzies: Lines down the block for rapid tests, shortages of toilet paper, a strange lack of chicken. While these frenzies peaked and ebbed, another seems to have sustained: the Pandemic Puppy Effect. The strength of this particular side effect is debated, but what is true is that it is strong enough researchers are now digging into the consequences of all the mid-lockdown dog adoptions and purchases — and what they find reveals how dogs affect humans’ mental health.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy