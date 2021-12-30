ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dame Joan Collins compares lockdown to prison

By Celebretainment
republic-online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Joan Collins felt like she was “in jail” during the UK lockdown. The 88-year-old actress spent the early months of the coronavirus pandemic in London but as soon as international travel was permitted, she relocated to France with her husband Percy Gibson because she felt so...

www.republic-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Dame Joan Collins’ best style moments

The name Joan Collins conjures many things. Glamour, of course. Wit, certainly. Husbands (she’s had five). That inimitable joie de vivre. But for followers of fashion, it’s the 88-year-old star’s personal style for which she is best known. From the sequins to the shoulderpads to the ever-present scarlet lipstick, it is bold, distinctive and very much her own.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXLY

Dame Joan Collins refused to have a face lift because it was too expensive

Dame Joan Collins refused to have a face lift because it was too expensive. The 88-year-old actress insisted she doesn’t believe in “tweakments” and just relies on a good skincare routine to keep herself looking younger than her years, but the one time she made enquiries about cosmetic surgery, she was put off by the price.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Duchess Camilla's Real Attitude Whenever Prince Charles Interrupts Her Revealed

Despite being bombarded with work, appearances, and duties, members of the royal family still find time to enjoy their hobbies and unwind whenever they have the time. Camilla Parker Bowles' favorite pastime is listening to the radio show "The Archers," and she doesn't want to be interrupted as her real attitude comes out.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Collins
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Newspapers
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham shows off the ultimate robe in rare bedroom picture

Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Instagram on Sunday evening as she shared a gorgeous video of herself inside her bedroom, rocking a lovely slip robe from her own collection. Taking to her feed afterwards, she also uploaded an up-close video, writing: "The chicest pyjamas and robe! I’m going to be...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Funeral of comedy star Jethro to bring Truro to standstill

The funeral of popular comedian Jethro is set to bring parts of Devon and Cornwall to a standstill.The Cornish comic died on December 14 at the age of 73 after contracting Covid-19.Real name Geoffrey Rowe, the comedy star built his name in the 1980s and 1990s, only announcing his retirement in 2020 after almost 50 years of touring.A funeral procession was due to set off from his club in Lewdown, Okehampton, at 10am on Monday, and is expected to travel through Lifton before going on to Truro where a procession will be held at the War Memorial.The service, at Truro...
WORLD
Primetimer

The Emily in Paris hate is baffling

Darren Star's Lily Collins-led Netflix dramedy, which is back on Netflix for a second season, "has a way of driving viewers crazy," says Daniel D'Addario. Sure, Emily in Paris' Golden Globe and Emmy nominations were "a little overblown," says D'Addario. "But ... so does describing it as at the forefront of any contemporary movement, much less a dystopian one. Television that exists to be viewed ambiently rather than deeply obsessed over is something that’s been with us throughout the history of the medium; indeed, it’s only relatively recently that televised dramas started being treated as high art. And so it is that in its second season, Emily in Paris serves up more of the same, and more of something TV can do well: Charming, watchable, low-friction entertainment in a setting that’s fun to look at. It’s not the best of anything. But it’s good TV. As played by Lily Collins, Emily is something of a cipher: She wants to be in Paris because she’s looking for love and new experiences, but she seems to exercise little will of her own, stumbling into and out of situations. Her triumphs at work, at a luxury-goods marketing firm, are, viewed charitably, serendipitous — viewed more realistically, they’re often entirely accidental. When she errs, no one stays angry with her for long. And when she scores a win, it’s quickly dispensed with as her coworkers move on to the next thing. All of which adds up to a show that isn’t terribly cerebral or demanding, coasting on the charm of its setting and the age-old culture-clash storyline. (Indeed, in depicting an American whose sunny self-belief erodes the defenses of stuffy Europeans, Emily in Paris can play at times like a distaff Ted Lasso.) But being a good hang counts for something. And the flaws of Emily in Paris — its refusal to engage with the concept of actions having consequences, for instance — can be seen as the result of its endless pursuit of showing us the next charming setting, the next delirious misunderstanding. It’s television that is truly episodic, staging situations and resolving them with close to as little long-term change made as on an episode of The Simpsons. All of which strikes this viewer as a perfectly fine use of the medium."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy