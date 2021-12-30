ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Leading German baritone cancels Met debut

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German baritone Christian Gerhaher has pulled out of the role of Count in next week’s...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Principal flute quits the Berlin Philharmonic

The Berliner Philharmoniker has advertised an immediate vacancy for principal flute. We have been informed that Mathieu Dufour has left the orchestra ‘at his own request for personal reasons.’. Dufour, 48, was appointed principal flute of the Chicago Symphony by Daniel Barenboim in 1999. After a brief spell with...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Italian pianist blows the whistle on gay composers

The pianist and activist Luca Ciammarughi has published a book about the gay lives of great composers. Starting with Handel and Schubert – both cases disputed by established scholars – he adds Chopin to the gay list, arguing that George Sand was not his lover but his cover. Ciammarughi further contends that a composer’s sexuality is buried in the music he writes.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Just in: An American takes charge of Berlin opera house

Berlin’s Komische Oper, the sparkiest house in town, has named James Gaffigan as its next music director, starting mid-2023. Gaffigan, 42, is presently in his first season as music director of Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, and is principal guest at. Trondheim Symphony and Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…La Traviata – Royal Opera

The baritone in this production is a somewhat underpowered and unprepossessing Placido Domingo, singing out of his customary tenor range. This is Richard Eyre’s lavish Royal Opera production of Verdi’s La Traviata starring Albanian soprano Ermonela Jaho as Violetta Valéry, with American tenor Charles Castronovo as her lover Alfredo.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

San Fran chief makes Vienna Opera debut

The San Francisco Opera’s music director Eun Sun Kim will conduct the Vienna Opera’s first performance of 2022, a revival of La Bohème on January 6, running for two weeks. The Australian Nicole Car will make her house role debut as Mimi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Slipped Disc

Mourning for great American singer on the Rhine

The Deutsche Oper am Rhein has announced the death on Christmas Eve in Düsseldorf of its American alto Gwendolyn Killebrew. Philadelphia born, Killibrew was a member of the Rhein ensemble from 1976 to 2006. She appeared often as Carmen and in a number of Wagner roles, which she sang also at Bayreuth and at the Met.
MUSIC
fox5ny.com

Transgender opera singer debuts new baritone voice

Lucas Bouk belts out challenging opera songs as a skilled baritone, even though he has only been a baritone for about nine months. "I wasn’t sure if I would be able to sing opera after I transitioned or if my voice would be better suited for a different style, perhaps musical theater or cabaret. I knew I’d be able to sing, but I wasn’t sure, no one can predict what the size and color of the instrument would be after the hormone therapy," said Bouk.
MANHATTAN, NY
Slipped Disc

German composer dies of Covid-19

The award-winning Stuttgart composer Conny Conrad died on Tuesday in hospital after a two-week Covid coma. Conrad’s day job was in criminal investigation. He became widely known as the detective who exposed the forgeries of the ‘Hitler diaries’ creator Konrad Kujau. Report here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Glenn Gould hires a conductor – and rehearses himself

The last of Daniel Poulin’s fascinating contributions for 2021. More, we hope, next year. In great secrecy Gould and the Hamilton Philarmonic met to run through Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto. A young Juillard student, Jon Klibonoff was hired by Gould to stand for himself. Gould took a slow tempo for the first movement and even a much slower one for the second movement, always a favourite of his “the magnificent, glowing Adagio” he would often say. He told the orchestra he wanted… “to treat it almost like a Wesleyan hymn” and to conduct it not with three slow beats to the bar, but with twelve moderate beats. The experience was not successful; Gould lacked the technique to convey his idiosyncratic intentions clearly and to maintain ensemble and continuity. Finally, Gould was not happy with the session.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Berlin Phil’s jump-in manages without a score

The Israeli conductor Lahav Shani, called in at two days’ notice for the New Year’s Eve concert, led the complicated programme entirely from memory. Shani, 32, had just two rehearsals with the Berlin Philharmonic. First review here.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Herbert Blomstedt: Why I gave up the baton

The venerable conductor, 94 years old, now relies on his hands. He explains why in an interview with Markus Thiel:. ‘I once had a concert with the Vienna Philharmonic in Salzburg. And after a break from rehearsals I forgot my baton in the conductor’s room. Then you stand in front of a Bruckner symphony and think to yourself: run back quickly? Or ask someone to do it? So I went on. Such orchestras do not need a beat or a metronome, but a musician. And since then I have done without the baton.’
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

How the judges scored the Chopin Competition

The 2021 score sheets have been quietly published online. Here. The winner, Bruce Liu, is way out front with everyone on the panel except the American juror Kevin Kenner and the Polish chair Katarzyna Popowa-Zydroń, who give him 21 and 20. Kenner sved his top mark for the Russian-Armenia...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Semperoper mourns transitional director

The opera director Johannes Matz, intendant of Dresden’s Semperoper from the fall of Communism to the end of the 20th century, has died at the age of 90. Matz turned a miserable ideological redoubt back into an international hub of opera and ballet.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

A Philly conductor is hired in Berlin

In addition to James Gaffigan’s appointment as music director, the Komische Oper has hired a new Kapellmeister. She is Erina Yashima, presently Assistant Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra. Erina, who is German born, will start in September, a year ahead of Gaffigan, to provide continuity with the outgoing chief...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

South Africa mourns a leading composer, 76

Afrikaans media have reported the death of the noted South African composer Peter Klatzow. He was head of the music college and professor of composition at the University of Capetown. Apart from a period of study in London and Paris (with Nadia Boulanger), he spent his whole creative life in...
SOUTH AFRICA
NBC San Diego

There Are ‘No Plans' to Shut Down Broadway Even as Covid Cases Lead to Canceled Performances, Theater Group Says

Broadway won't be shutting down despite at least two closed productions and a string of Covid-related cancellations, a theater group says. Nine shows were postponed on Tuesday, including "The Lion King," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Ain't Too Proud" and "Hadestown." Many of them won't reopen until after Christmas. Broadway precautions include...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

An unexpected Shostakovich 9th

This is the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra playing out of their socks at Heichal Hatarbut, Tel Aviv. The conductor, Yi-An Xu, is a Shanghai-born Israeli citizen who teaches at the Buchmann-Mehta School. Some absolutely breathtaking woodwind solos.
MUSIC

