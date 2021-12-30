Fleur-de-Links, December 30: Multiple Saints off COVID-19 list

Five numbers that will make you rejoice that 2021 is gone forever. The 2021 New Orleans Saints are dead. Welcome to the 2022 New Orleans Saints, who still have one regular season game to play this season and could go 1-0 in 2022. If they do, they might find their way into the playoffs, provided that the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. A win for the Saints in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sunday is far from a given, the Dirty Birds have made life difficult for New Orleans over the years. On the other hand, a Rams’ win over the 49ers is even more improbable, as San Francisco has won the past five meetings between the two teams. But that the Saints are even here after the hellish year that was 2021 is a minor miracle. Between the myriads of injuries, the COVID-19 reserve list missed games (including the head coach), the Saints could play in the Wild Card round in about two weeks. That is why sports, as heartbreaking as they can be sometimes, are still awesome. Let’s look at some of the numbers that got New Orleans on the brink of the postseason.... or the brink of vacation.

