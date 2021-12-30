ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fleur-de-Links, December 30: Multiple Saints off COVID-19 list

By Adam Dunnells
canalstreetchronicles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Saints did not practice on Wednesday, they released an estimated practice report which listed Terron Armstead and Tre’Quan Smith as not practicing and Marcus Davenport and Nick Vannett as limited. The Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has announced that Sam Darnold will start for the...

www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

49ers won’t be able to clinch playoff berth after Saints win

The 49ers had one easy Week 17 scenario to get into the playoffs, but half of that equation didn’t come true with the Saints beating the Panthers. In an ideal world, two things would have happened for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 as far as their 2022 playoff hopes are concerned.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Get Tough News Prior To Kickoff On Sunday

The New Orleans Saints got some tough news prior to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans announced on Sunday afternoon that the team will be without both Erik McCoy and Marcus Williams against the Carolina Panthers. McCoy and Williams are both dealing with an illness. The Saints will be without...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Saints News

The New Orleans Saints just can’t catch a break this season. On Sunday, two key contributors who were questionable got downgraded to out. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Saints center Erik McCoy and safety Marcus Williams will be a no-go for New Orleans Week 17 game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#New Orleans Saints News#Pro Football Network#The Indianapolis Colts#Pro Bowl#Cowboys#Snfonnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
canalstreetchronicles.com

Week 17 early games open thread

Week 17 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to kickoff against Carolina along with the late slate of games. Here is today’s early slate:. Philadelphia at Washington. Tampa Bay at New York Jets. Miami at...
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

5 Numbers You Need to Know: Bizarro World

Five numbers that will make you rejoice that 2021 is gone forever. The 2021 New Orleans Saints are dead. Welcome to the 2022 New Orleans Saints, who still have one regular season game to play this season and could go 1-0 in 2022. If they do, they might find their way into the playoffs, provided that the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. A win for the Saints in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sunday is far from a given, the Dirty Birds have made life difficult for New Orleans over the years. On the other hand, a Rams’ win over the 49ers is even more improbable, as San Francisco has won the past five meetings between the two teams. But that the Saints are even here after the hellish year that was 2021 is a minor miracle. Between the myriads of injuries, the COVID-19 reserve list missed games (including the head coach), the Saints could play in the Wild Card round in about two weeks. That is why sports, as heartbreaking as they can be sometimes, are still awesome. Let’s look at some of the numbers that got New Orleans on the brink of the postseason.... or the brink of vacation.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy