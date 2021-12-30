United States Post-Acute Market Review 2021: Senior Housing Merger And Acquisition Deals Drop To 7-Year Low

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Post-Acute Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Post-acute facilities were hit hard by COVID-19. Occupancy declines, revenue losses, death of residents, and additional personal protective equipment costs all had significant impacts on the market. COVID-19 vaccinations for residents sparked a turnaround as cases and deaths declined and occupancy increased.

The 2021 Post-Acute Market Report summarizes the significant challenges faced by post-acute facilities during the pandemic, analyzes current trends, and discusses the path to recovery over the next several years.

Key points include:

Skilled nursing facilities are estimated to lose $94 billion over the two-year period 2020-2021.

Nursing homes account for 32% of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths.

44% of post-acute organizations see occupancy returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2022

Market At-A-Glance

Prior to COVID-19, the post-acute market was valued at $375 billion. However, long-term care facilities accounted for nearly one-third of all COVID-19 deaths, occupancy fell, and life-expectancy saw year-over-year declines all impacting future market value projections.

COVID-19 was difficult for the post-acute market; estimates show skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) losing $94 billion through 2021. Reasons include lost referrals, lower occupancy, increased staffing needs, and additional personal protective equipment (PPE) needs. In 2020, the assisted living market value dropped 12% from 2019 to $21.5 billion. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) estimates that long-term care providers received $21 billion from the federal government to aid with the losses.

All Post-Acute Market Segments See Occupancies Plummet During Pandemic

The pandemic caused occupancy declines in all post-acute segments, but hit nursing homes the hardest. Skilled nursing facility occupancy fell to a low of 71.2% in January 2021, down from 85% in February 2020. Reasons for the declines included COVID-19 deaths, fewer hospital referrals, and families removing loved ones from nursing homes. In March 2021, after vaccines became available, SNF operators began reporting occupancy increases.

Assisted living facilities experienced the second-highest post-acute occupancy declines behind nursing homes during COVID-19, losing 6.1 percentage points since the beginning of the pandemic. The death rate among assisted living residents with COVID-19 was 21%, well above the general population's rate of 3%.

SNF Staff Shortages Worsen During COVID-19

COVID-19 worsened already prevalent workforce shortages as staff became sick, tested positive or quit to take care of family. To help offset the shortages 68% of SNFs hired additional staff, 94% asked staff to work overtime, and 86% paid bonuses to staff.

Senior Housing Merger And Acquisition Deals Drop To Seven Year Low

In 2020, 352 senior housing acquisitions were publicly announced worth a cumulative $7.9 billion, a more than 50% decline from $16.9 billion in 2019. Average prices for assisted living decreased 30% year-over-year and average prices for skilled nursing facilities declined 14%.

