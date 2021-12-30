ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Level 3 Design Group Completes Design Of Dual Brand Marriott

By PR Newswire
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly opened dual brand Residence Inn and Springhill Suites in Valencia, CA is full of comforts and distinct amenities that guests are sure to love. The modern contemporary hotel features custom design elements that are not only aesthetically pleasing but have a wow factor as well.

"I loved being able to fully customize the public spaces," said Lindsay Clarke, Senior Designer. It's where guests get their first impression, so the optics are very important. The custom chandelier, mirrored ceilings plus elevated finishes and fabrics add that visual dynamic. It perfectly complements the neutral base color palette and accent colors used to represent both brands, and it opens up the space."

The property has semi-custom guest suites offering studios and one-bedroom options, complete with sleeper sofas, fully furnished kitchens, work desks, smart TV's and free WIFI. Other amenities include a modern lobby bar, heated outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, game room, guest laundry, and an outdoor patio with a fire pit for optimal relaxation.

"Dual brands are becoming so popular because they give guests options for the types of experiences they want to have," said Jim Spitzig, Founder of Level 3. "Some like the more traditional model and others favor the all-suite experience this property offers," he said.

Located a few miles from the iconic Magic Mountain theme park and other local attractions, guests will enjoy the local flavor the area offers and feel extremely comfortable during their stay.

About Level 3 Design Group:Recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, Level 3 offers comprehensive services including interior design, architecture, FF&E purchasing, and project management.

