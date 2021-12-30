ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Setting The Tempo: Level 3 Design Group Approved By Hilton To Design Its Latest Lifestyle Brand

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 3 is excited to announce that they are one of the first firms approved by Hilton to design its newest lifestyle brand, Tempo. The custom design concept, beautifully imagined by Senior Designer Lindsay Clarke, is for a new Tempo coming soon to San Diego, California. The 127- room property is exceptionally unique in its design with one of a kind artwork, finishes and colors.

"My intention was to ensure this hotel was distinguishable from others in the local area, so the design elements center around the coastal location of the property and the ripple effect," said Clarke. "The sunset color palette consists of neutral and blue tones to add a contemporary twist on coastal colors, but also includes rippled textures, stone, natural wood and metal for the finishes and other interior components throughout the property."

Described by Hilton as having "modern achievers" in mind, visitors will appreciate the mindful experience the hotel will provide. Design-forward public spaces, comfortable guest rooms, flexible meeting areas, and wonderful amenities were crafted specifically to meet the diverse, ambitious lifestyles of each guest.

"It is rewarding to be approved by the Hilton brand," said Clarke. "There is no better feeling of accomplishment than designing a property that considers the overall well-being of the guest; whether it's to increase focused work productivity, physical activity or relaxation."

About Level 3 Design Group:Recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, Level 3 offers comprehensive services including interior design, architecture, FF&E purchasing, and project management. For more information, contact Level 3 at 213.955.5881 or visit www.level3designgroup.com.

Useful Links:

Level 3 Design Group: www.level3designgroup.com

Tempo https://www.level3designgroup.com/portfoliotype/tempo-by-hilton/

Contact: Nichet SmithDirector, Marketing and Public Relations nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/setting-the-tempo-level-3-design-group-approved-by-hilton-to-design-its-latest-lifestyle-brand-301451642.html

SOURCE Level 3 Design Group

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Presentedby Opens its Latest Store in the Doha Design District

Presentedby's bringing its London-based cave of wonders, by which I mean streetwear grails, to Qatar's Doha Design District in the form of a new consignment boutique. Growing up outside of London, I recall the uphill battle of trying to order my first pair of Jordans from the States. Short story short, it was a failure, and it wasn't until close to a decade later I got my first pair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Norwalk Hour

Great Design and Branding Can Give Your Business an Edge

Just about every industry is crowded with competitors. For entrepreneurs, that means you must find a way to stand out from the noise and make an impression on potential customers. In many cases, that can be as simple as utilizing great design. Good design is good business, and having design skills can be a major boon for your sales.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

ConsepsIndia marches ahead to design homes that blend well with the Indian lifestyle

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI/Heylin Spark): ConsepsIndia is a premium interior designing brand that turns your house into a home. With over 52 years of experience in handling Commercial interior turnkey projects for more than 300 multinational clients, ConsepsIndia has set an industry benchmark. The team at ConsepsIndia envisions...
HOME & GARDEN
atlantanews.net

WorkDefine empowers brands through its design-thinking methods

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): WorkDefine is a strategy consultancy that specializes in defining the competitive edge for businesses during various phases of the business life-cycle. With services ranging from new market strategy, feasibility study, competitive analysis, brand strategy, founder coaching, and employee management, WorkDefine offers 360-degree consulting services.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Level 3 Design Group Welcomes New Members to Team

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 3 Design Group is pleased to announce the addition of key individuals assuming positions in Senior Management, Business Development, and Interior Design. Each of the four are transitioning to Level 3 after previously working at HFS Concepts 4. "With the last two...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Level 3 Design Group Completes Design Of Dual Brand Marriott

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly opened dual brand Residence Inn and Springhill Suites in Valencia, CA is full of comforts and distinct amenities that guests are sure to love. The modern contemporary hotel features custom design elements that are not only aesthetically pleasing but have a wow factor as well.
HOME & GARDEN
Commercial Observer

Designer Brands Fendi and Bally Ink Leases at Bal Harbour Shops

A lineup of designer brands, including Fendi and Bally, are shaking up the retail landscape of the exclusive Bal Harbour Shops, Commercial Observer has learned. Luxury brand Fendi, whose leather goods cost thousands of dollars, will expand its existing boutique at the outdoor shopping center in Bal Harbour, Fla. The Italian fashion house “entered into a lease” in August to not only retain its current store on the first floor, but to also occupy the one next door, a public lease provision shows.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Design Elements#Lifestyle Brand#Tempo#The 2019 Renovation Of#Marriott International#Level 3#Ff E
TheStreet

SelfCare1®, The World's First Automated And Personalized Sustainable Care System Will Be Showcased At CES 2022 In Las Vegas

PARIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfCareOne, a division of Family Self Care, will be participating at CES 2022, January 5-8 2022, and is proud to present the first automated & personalized natural care system in the world. SelfCareOne, last month, announced that it has been named CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness category. Its intelligent herbal oils care system, SelfCare1®, changes the way we take care of ourselves. The connected device and daily wellness cartridge work with eight organic botanical oils that can be used for real-time personalized formulation and up to fifty programs on beauty, care, vitality, and balance. The eight oils were chosen by an international scientific committee made up of doctors, aromatherapists, pharmacists, and scientists.
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Pottery Barn Details Sustainability Goals and Growth

Last January, Pottery Barn announced its intent to plant three million trees by the end of 2023. Now a year later, the company said it has reached nearly half that goal, planting more than 1.4 million trees across the United States and around the globe in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. According to Pottery Barn president Marta Benson, the initiative is just one part of the company’s larger goals of increasing sustainability and circularity. “One hundred percent of our outdoor wood collections are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and, by the end of this year, 50 percent of the wood used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Etnies Owner and CEO Pierre-André Senizergues Reflects on 35 Years and Reveals What Will Define Its 2022

By skater, for skater brand Etnies was established in 1986 to offer everything to meet the needs of skateboarders under foot. More than three decades later, under the leadership of owner and CEO Pierre-André Senizergues, nothing has changed. Last year, Senizergues — who holds the owner and CEO titles at Etnies — celebrated the company’s 35th anniversary at a time when skateboarding may be hotter with the masses than ever. Skateboarding made its Olympic debut in Tokyo to much fanfare, and Etnies held its first public event, the Red Bull Paris Conquest in Paris in August, since COVID-19 forced the world indoors a...
SPORTS
TheStreet

CY Vision Launches AR Technology For Windshields For Next-Generation Vehicles At CES 2022, Announces Plans With Leading Automaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CY Vision ( www.cyvision.com ), maker of holographic display technologies for AR experiences, will debut at CES 2022 the company's automotive 3D Augmented Reality Head-Up Displays (3D AR-HUD). The only augmented reality windshield technology on the market able to provide continuous depth and true 3D capability, 3D AR-HUD provides the widest field of view in augmented displays on the market today for all distances and all weather conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Robb Report

Forget Neutrals. This Colorful, One-of-a-Kind Montecito Home Just Sold for $10.5 Million.

Tired of the neutral decor trend? Not only is this mini-estate in the Sycamore Canyon area of Montecito swaddled both inside and out in every shade of the rainbow, but it also carries a colorful past. Once home to the late Santa Barbara artist Standish Backus—probably best known as the official civilian artist on Admiral Byrd’s landmark 1950s expedition to the South Pole—this one-of-a-kind spread was built in 1999 and designed by Tom Meaney, in what the local master architect has referred to as a “tropical plantation” style. Originally listed back in May by Backus’ daughter Virginia—who subsequently owned the place with her...
REAL ESTATE
amazinginteriordesign.com

Expert-Approved Interior Design Tips For Putting Your Home Up For Sale

If there’s one market in the world that doesn’t rest, it’s the real estate market. It’s easily understandable since there are millions of people selling and buying homes across the world every day. While one day, you might be buying a property for yourself, the other day, you might be slinging it off for a profit or to buy a bigger house. However, since there are so many options for buyers to choose from, you have to make sure that your home stands out from the rest and there’s something that can make the buyer choose your home. Most newbie homeowners who haven’t sold many properties don’t know what they should be doing to stand out and this delays the sale unnecessarily.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The News-Press

Wegman Design Group celebrates 20th anniversary

A huge milestone has been reached this year for Wegman Design Group (WDG). The interior design firm, local to the Southwest Florida Region, is in the midst of celebrating its 20th year of business that has been rich in client relationships, successful projects, and thoughtful designs. Known for their sophisticated...
FORT MYERS, FL
technave.com

Latest teaser of Lenovo Legion Y90 reveals an RGB logo for the design

It looks like Lenovo will launch a new gaming smartphone that could be the successor of Legion Phone Duel 2, or maybe not. The brand calls the upcoming device 'Legion Y90' instead of taking the '2' away and replacing it with a '3', which makes us doubt it would arrive as the successor. Today, Lenovo has taken one step further with the teaser, revealing the design in a new poster.
CELL PHONES
gotowncrier.com

Wellington Board Approves Design Changes At Isla Verde, Site Amenities At Lotis

Wellington’s Architectural Review Board recommended approval of several items on Wednesday, Dec. 15, including color palette and monument signs for the Isla Verde shopping center; the parking garage, retail and office buildings at Lotis Wellington; and wall and ground signs at Luxe Healthcare at Wellington Green. The board recommended...
WELLINGTON, FL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy