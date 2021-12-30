ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Mindset Pharma Recaps 2021 Milestones And Highlights

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Evolving Pipeline of Psychedelic Compounds Focused on Improved Efficacy and Safety

Advancing MSP-1014 as First Lead Drug Clinical Candidate to IND-Enabling Studies

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today provided a recap of its 2021 milestones and highlights.

"In 2021, we made significant progress in building our portfolio of next-generation psychedelic compounds showing improved preclinical safety and efficacy of 5-MeO-DMT and psilocybin-based therapies," said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. "As we enter 2022, we are excited to advance these novel therapies towards the clinic as we progress IND-enabling studies for our lead candidate, MSP-1014, and select additional candidates from our other families of compounds. 2021 was, however, just the beginning for Mindset; we are building the industry's leading drug discovery platform and intend to continue to break new ground in psychedelic drug discovery in order to bring patented, safe and effective therapies to those suffering from a range of mental illnesses and neurological disorders."

Operational Highlights:

  • Expanded Patent Portfolio: Filed four provisional patent applications bringing the total to eight provisional applications filed to-date. Mindset also has filed four final PCT applications, which cover a broad range of novel, next generation drugs inspired by psilocybin, DMT, & 5-MeO-DMT and a novel psilocybin synthesis and manufacturing method.
  • Advanced First Lead Drug Candidate Toward Clinical Trials: Selected its first lead clinical candidate, MSP-1014 , a differentiated psilocybin-based analog, to move forward into investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies.
  • Growing Library of Novel Compounds: Synthesized over 100 novel compounds in more than 500 in vitro and in vivo studies.
  • Developed First-in-Class Benchmarking: Under the Cooperative Psychedelics Evaluation Platform ("COPE") program, Mindset and its partner, InterVivo Solutions, continued to develop first-in-class benchmarking data across first-generation psychedelic drugs.
  • Effect Size & Safety Differentiation Driven by Technology Platform: Preclinical data generated across the four families of novel chemical entities resulted in the identification of a platform technology that enhances effect size and improves safety profiles of psychedelic drugs. A provisional patent application was filed in May of 2021.
  • Enhanced Leadership and Advisory Teams: Appointed Dr. Malik Slassi as Senior Vice President of Innovation, Mr. Ian Dean as Director of Preclinical Development, and Drs. Michael Rogawski, Guy Higgins, Joseph Gabriele and Ishrat Husain to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact: Allison Soss/Tim ReganKCSA Strategic CommunicationsEmail: MindSet@kcsa.com Phone: 212-896-1267/ 347-487-6788

Company Contact:James Lanthier, CEOEmail: jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate DevelopmentEmail: jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com Phone: 416-479-4094

About Mindset Pharma Inc.Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Syntegra Raises $5.625M In Seed Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntegra , a leader in synthetic healthcare data generation, today announced it has closed its seed financing, bringing in a total of $5.625 million. Syntegra's investors include Sweat Equity Ventures, Hike Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Wisconn Valley Ventures, Village Global, Impact Venture Capital, GRIDS Capital, Berkeley Catalyst Fund, Launchpad Capital, Vastly Valuable Ventures and First Spark Ventures.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Biomea Fusion Moves Into New Headquarters And Expands R&D Facility

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel irreversible small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers, announced that it has moved into new headquarters in Redwood City, at 900 Middlefield Road.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Mindset Pharma Inc#Cse#Mset#Fse#Msstf#The Company#Msp 1014#Investi
Washington Times

Deeper dive on pharma required

“Saving lives comes first for drug companies” (Web, Dec. 26) reads like a PR piece for Big Pharma, funded by Big Pharma. “As a percentage of sales revenue, the industry’s total advertising dropped from 6% in 1970 to 3% in 2018” is meaningless and calls into question everything else in the article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mpamag.com

The growth mindset

When it comes to transformative years, few companies can rival the journey Pineapple has been on in 2021. The brokerage started out the year as an Ontario-only organization with an entirely different name, Capital Lending Centre Network. In July, it launched a rebrand that co-founder and CEO Shubha Dasgupta describes as a reflection of its “warm and inclusive” culture – and a mark of its continuing growth.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WWLP

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 is continuing to spread rapidly across the UK and could eventually become the dominant strain of the coronavirus.So far more than 75 deaths from the new variant have been recorded and 246,780 infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions in England for the moment but has said his government “reserves the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks should the current high rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Deals Directory 2014-2021: Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage Of Development At Signing, Deal Component Type Specific Therapy Target Technology Type

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides an understanding and access to the cancer diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Global Clinical Trial Management Systems Markets, Forecast To 2026 With Profiles Of Leading Players, Including Advarra, Calyx, DatStat, Medidata, And Oracle

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trial Management Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for clinical trial management systems was valued at $920.8 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%, to reach $1.6 billion by 2026. The global market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of CTMSs in clinical trials and the rise of research and development (R&D) expenses of CRO. The fast spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 is also seen as another primary driver in the need for CTMS platforms.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Spaulding Ridge Announces Key Additions To Global Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading cloud advisory and implementation firm, today announced the appointment of four partners and six associate partners to new leadership roles in response to clients' growing business transformation needs. These promotions also achieve Spaulding Ridge's 2021 goal of 25% female leadership in the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Gastrointestinal Partnering Directory 2021: Trends In Gastrointestinal Dealmaking In The Biopharma Industry Since 2014

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 450 gastrointestinal deals. Most of the deals included within the...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

IQ Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds IQIYI, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report American Depository Shares (ADS) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/iq.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy