GreenTree To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On January 12, 2022

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) - Get GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Report ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on January 12, 2022 ( 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on January 13, 2022).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International                                        1-412-902-4272China                                                   4001-201-203US                                                       1-888-346-8982Hong Kong                                          800-905-945 or 852-301-84992Singapore                                            800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until January 19, 2022.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658Passcode: 6891497

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (GHG) - Get GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Report is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of June 30, 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,542 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTreeMs. Selina YangPhone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7015E-mail: ir@998.com

Mr. Nicky ZhengPhone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708E-mail: ir@998.com

ChristensenIn ShanghaiMs. Constance ZhangPhone: +86-138-1645-1798E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com

In Hong Kong Ms. Karen Hui Phone: +852-9266-4140 E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com

In US Ms. Linda Bergkamp Phone: +1-480-614-3004Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-to-report-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-january-12-2022-301451786.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

NewsBreak
