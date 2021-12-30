ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Gluten Free Food Market Growth Trends To 2026, By Segment, Distribution Channel And Company

 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Gluten Free Food Market, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Financial Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Gluten Free Food Market is forecast to reach USD 11.4 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, it is expected that the United States Gluten Free Industry will grow with a CAGR of 10.10% during 2020-2026.

In the United States, factors like the increased number of celiac disease and the high incidence of autoimmune disorders fuel the gluten-free goods market expansion. Government attempts to promote the consumption of healthy foods and increased marketing activity expected to propel the industry forward, together with increasing spending on research and development to extend the shelf life of gluten-free probiotics are fueling market growth.

However, the high price and difficulty to adapt gluten-free products because of the difference in their texture, flavour, taste, and many other reasons restrict the US gluten-free food market.This report provides a complete analysis of US Gluten-Free Food Products Market. Segments: Market Breakup from 8 viewpoints

  • Bakery products
  • Dairy/ Dairy alternatives
  • Meats/ Meats alternatives
  • Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads
  • Desserts & Ice-Creams
  • Prepared foods
  • Pasta and Rice
  • Others

Distribution Channels: Market Breakup from 6 viewpoints

  • Grocery stores
  • Mass Merchandiser
  • Independent Natural or Health Food Store
  • Club Stores
  • Drug Stores
  • Others

Companies Analysis

  • Hain Celestial Group
  • General Mills
  • Kellogg's Company
  • The Kraft Heinz Company

All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints

  • Overview
  • Recent Developments
  • Revenues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63ejws

