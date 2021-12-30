ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Level 3 Design Group Welcomes New Members To Team

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 3 Design Group is pleased to announce the addition of key individuals assuming positions in Senior Management, Business Development, and Interior Design. Each of the four are transitioning to Level 3 after previously working at HFS Concepts 4.

"With the last two years being so challenging for everyone in our industry, we are extremely grateful for this opportunity," said Jim Spitzig, Founder of Level 3. "The exceptional knowledge, relationships, and industry experience that each brings adds immediate value and will be a great asset to our company and clients."

Brent Lynch, PresidentBrent is a highly respected hospitality veteran with over 31 years of experience in interior design, architectural services, and FF&E procurement. As President of Level 3, Brent will lead the Executive Management team and share oversight of operations in Project Management, Purchasing, Marketing, and Interior Design.

Warren Aston, V.P. Business DevelopmentA recognized leader in the hotel industry, Warren carries a wealth of connections along with sales and marketing expertise in his role as V.P. of Business Development. He will cultivate and maintain relationships with current and past clients to further position Level 3 as a leading authority in hospitality design and procurement.

Mike Dominguez, NCIDQ, CID, Senior Interior DesignerMike brings more than 17 years of interior design experience to the firm. Mike's exceptional design expertise has touched all areas of hospitality including restaurants, casinos, multi-family, and hotels. His long-standing business acumen and passion for design allows for innovative approaches into the unique culture of the hospitality industry.

Lee Gott, Creative DirectorLee joins the Level 3 team as Creative Director, bringing 23 years of expertise in hospitality and high-end residential design. In addition to being particularly skilled in FF&E and custom furniture design, her unique insight and innovative approach in creating beautiful spaces has contributed to her design of projects throughout the United States and China.

About Level 3 Design Group:Recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, Level 3 offers comprehensive services including interior design, architecture, FF&E purchasing, and project management. For more information, contact Level 3 at 213.955.5881 or visit www.level3designgroup.com.

Contact: Nichet Smith, Director, Public Relations Nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/level-3-design-group-welcomes-new-members-to-team-301451606.html

SOURCE Level 3 Design Group

