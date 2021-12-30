ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Harry Reid’s death may mark the end of the liberal Mormon tradition

By Benjamin E. Park
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin E. Park is the editor of "A Companion to American Religious History" (Blackwell), co-editor of Mormon Studies Review and assistant professor of history at Sam Houston State University. His award-winning book, "Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier," is now out in...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

When is Harry Reid’s funeral?

FORMER Senator Harry Reid's funeral will be held next month. Reid, who died on December 28, 2021, at the age of 82, served in the US House and Senate for 30 years, including as majority leader from 2007 to 2015. When is Harry Reid’s funeral?. On January 8, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Nevada Independent

Remembering Harry Reid from a distance

Being a former majority leader of the U.S. Senate is admittedly a people business. Consequently, it didn’t come as a surprise to see the outpouring of remembrances following the passing of Harry Reid, arguably the most powerful Nevadan in history, from the usual people senators work with. Journalists who cut their teeth on covering his political career, including our very own founder and CEO, publicly reminisced, as did some of Reid’s former staffers. Politicians, especially in Nevada and Utah (Reid was — and, depending on how seriously you take the Latter-Day Saints’ beliefs in the afterlife, still — a Latter-Day Saint), weighed in as well. Even the local paper serving Logan, Utah, hometown of Utah State University — one of Harry Reid’s several alma maters — got in on the action to reflect on Reid’s comparatively unusual willingness to recruit staffers from the school.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

‘Incredible legacy’: Harry Reid’s energy, environment work

Nevada Democrat Harry Reid, one of the most consequential Senate leaders in modern U.S. history, died last week, leaving behind a lasting legacy on energy and environmental policy. Reid died at home in Henderson, Nev., following complications with pancreatic cancer. He was 82. President Biden, in a lengthy statement, noted...
HENDERSON, NV
The Independent

Lindsay Graham turns tribute to Harry Reid into pitch for GOP in 2022

South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham used his chance to memorialize a former colleague on live television to pivot to touting the GOP’s chances in the 2022 midterm elections.In a bizarre moment during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday, which was first reported by Mediaite, Mr Graham was asked by host Eric Bolling if he wanted to say a few words about former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died this week at 82. Mr Reid served with Mr Graham before his retirement in 2016.Mr Graham opened his remarks with an apparent jab at his deceased colleague, calling him a “real...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Idaho State Journal

How Harry Reid's time at USU shaped the senator's future

Harry Reid, who died at 82 of pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, held many titles over his life: Senate majority leader, U.S. representative, lieutenant governor, Nevada Boxing Hall of Famer — to name a few. Of Reid’s titles, though, one may hold slightly greater significance for Cache Valley residents: Aggie....
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton & More Mourn Democratic Hero Harry Reid After He Dies At 82

Harry Reid, who led the Senate Democrats for 12 years has died, and political leaders like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are now mourning his death. Democratic hero Harry Reid died “peacefully” and surrounded by friends on Dec. 28, “following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement after his death at age 82.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Searchlight, Las Vegas and the two identities of Harry Reid

Harry M. Reid commanded two different identities in a career that brought him to the pinnacle of American political power in the decades before his death Tuesday at 82. Searchlight, a mining town 60 miles south of Nevada’s glitzy casino city, raised and nurtured the future Senate majority leader, who won everyone’s respect and could broker some of the most important legislative compromises of his generation. Las Vegas, the booming city that gave him his political base, launched the swashbuckling pugilist who won attention by insulting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and then-President George W. Bush while making up false claims about Mitt Romney’s personal finances during his 2012 presidential campaign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Stewart Udall
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Harry S Truman
Slate

Why Democrats Are Struggling to Run Harry Reid’s Old Playbook

Former Sen. Harry Reid, the Nevadan who led Senate Democrats for 12 years this century including eight as majority leader, died Tuesday following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. As the famously blunt, terse, and oftentimes unintentional master of dry comedy told the New York Times a couple of years ago, “As soon as you discover you have something on your pancreas, you’re dead.” His passing, at 82, came a couple of weeks after Las Vegas’ airport, for which he secured a ton of money during his time, was renamed after him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsy.com

Drew Willison Remembers Harry Reid

Drew Willison is the former chief of staff for Harry Reid. He sat down to talk with Newsy about the former Senate Majority Leader, and his life inside and outside politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mormons#President Of The Church#Utah State Senate#Mormon Studies Review#Democrat#The Republican Party#Republican#The Democratic Party#The Lds Church#The People S Party
The Independent

Harry Reid death: Tributes pour in after former Senate Majority Leader dies at 82

Emotional tributes have started pouring in from across the political spectrum for former senate majority leader Harry Reid, who died at the age of 82.US president Joe Biden said the boxer-turned-politician was a “giant of our history”.“During the two decades we served together in the United States Senate, and the eight years we worked together while I served as Vice President, Harry met the marker for what I’ve always believed is the most important thing by which you can measure a person — their action and their word,” said Mr Biden in a statement.“If Harry said he would do something,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Independent Record

Remembering Bullock's fiery exchange with Harry Reid in 2013

It was late 2013 when then-Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said he received a call from then-U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid to weigh in on who Bullock should appoint to replace Democratic Sen. Max Baucus, who would soon be named ambassador to China. Bullock’s reply to the Nevada Democrat, as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Harry Reid’s legacy

HARRY REID’s journey from a poverty-stricken rock miner’s son to the Senate majority leader was so novelistic the details seem made up. In his obituary, NYT’s Jonathan Martin rightly describes Reid, who died Tuesday at 82 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, growing up “in almost Dickensian circumstances” in Searchlight, down in the tip of Nevada:
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

The underappreciated political genius of Harry Reid

My favorite Harry Reid story comes from an incident that unfolded fairly early in his career, not long after he was appointed to chair the Nevada Gaming Commission. In that era, this meant confronting systemic organized crime. In July 1978, a man named Jack Gordon offered Reid a $12,000 bribe...
U.S. POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

Political leaders react to death of Harry Reid

The death of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid prompted an outpouring of tributes locally and nationally late Tuesday afternoon. Reid, a political titan and perhaps the most influential person to call the the Silver State home, died at age 82 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. President Joe Biden...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wamc.org

U.S. Senator Harry Reid - in memoriam

Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died at his home in Henderson, Nevada at age 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A former boxer-turned-lawyer, the Democrat was widely acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress. The Democrat spoke...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy