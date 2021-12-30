ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK health officials prepare for omicron surge at hospitals

By DANICA KIRKA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWOTF_0dYzPJY100
Virus Outbreak Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a Covid vaccination centre at the Rainbow Pharmacy in the Open University Campus, Walton Hall, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021. (Geoff Pugh/pool photo via AP) (Geoff Pugh)

LONDON — (AP) — England’s National Health Service is building temporary structures at hospitals around the country to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients as the highly transmissible omicron variant fuels a new wave of infections.

The U.K. reported a record 183,037 confirmed new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 32% more than the previous day. While early data suggests omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than earlier variants, public health officials think the sheer number of infections could lead to a jump in hospitalizations and deaths.

In response, the NHS will begin setting up “surge hubs” this week at eight hospitals around England, each with the capacity to treat about 100 patients. Staff are preparing plans to create as many as 4,000 “super surge” beds should they be needed, the NHS said Thursday.

“We do not yet know exactly how many of those who catch the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections we cannot wait to find out before we act, and so work is beginning from today to ensure these facilities are in place,” NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said in a statement.

The number of people in England hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 10,462 on Wednesday from 7,366 on Dec. 24, government figures show. Wednesday’s number was the highest since March 1. The figure is still well below the peak of 34,336 recorded on Jan. 18.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted implementing new restrictions on business and social interactions during the holiday season, instead emphasizing an expanded vaccine booster program to control the spread of omicron.

Mass vaccination centers at sports stadiums and museums have reopened after research showed that two doses of the vaccine weren’t enough to protect against omicron.

Across the U.K., almost 58% of people ages 12 and over has received booster shots, including 325,087 who received a third dose on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron less likely to result in hospital admission – UK Health Security Agency

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is less likely to result in severe disease and hospital admission, Government public health experts have said.Publishing preliminary findings of its research into the new variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Omicron appears to result in less severe disease for those infected with it.However, the agency warned that the new strain is more transmissible than previous variants such as Delta and could still lead to significant numbers of people needing hospital treatment over coming weeks.Health Secretary Sajid Javid welcomed the latest data as “promising” but urged the public to remain cautious over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Hospitals prepare for Omicron-fueled surge as Mass. approaches 1 million COVID cases since pandemic began

Massachusetts implemented new pandemic protocols Monday, as the state prepared already understaffed hospitals for an expected Omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks. All Massachusetts hospitals must postpone or cancel elective procedures to alleviate a health care system facing critical staffing shortages due to resignations and early retirement....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS LA

LA Health Officials Fear Further Surge Of COVID Cases As Pediatric Hospital Stays Rise Across The US

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surge across the country, California health officials said Tuesday they expect more cases in Los Angeles in the coming days and are urging residents to be vigilant as the New Year’s Eve holiday approaches. (CBSLA) During the last week, there has been a surge in pediatric hospital stays in the United States. The rate of children going to the hospital has risen by 35 percent, health officials said. One Chicago hospital said cases are three times as high as they were last December. In Cleveland, Ohio, an infection control expert at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Omicron#Public Health England#Nhs England#Covid#Uk#Ap#National Health Service#British
KDRV

Coronavirus Watch: Local hospital prepares for a possible surge upon an uptick of Omicron cases

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon hospitals are anticipating a hospitalization surge as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. As noted in President Joe Biden's announcement Tuesday, vaccinated Americans are being given the "OK" by the administration to move forward with their holiday plans, while unvaccinated Americans are being warned that they are at a high risk of infection if they choose to interact in close proximity with others during the holidays.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
wdhn.com

Are Alabama hospitals prepared for another COVID-19 surge?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With the state COVID-19 positivity rate almost doubling the percentage it was last week the question on many Alabamians’ minds is, are hospitals around the state prepared for another COVID-19 surge?. According to Danne Howard, the Deputy Director at the Alabama Hospital Association hospital...
ALABAMA STATE
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

CDC considers another change to COVID isolation guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering adding a testing requirement to its new COVID-19 isolation guidelines, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The White House’s chief medical adviser said there was “concern” that the CDC told people to isolate for five days, but did not recommend that they get a negative test before leaving isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy