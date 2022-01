MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 7-year-old girl. Harmony Montgomery has been missing since October 2019, but police just received a report of her disappearance in the last week of December 2021. Manchester Police received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated. pic.twitter.com/WdOEF8X2Uz — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 31, 2021 Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes, is...

