Northern Ireland has recorded the highest number of daily cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.On Friday, a further 7,215 positive cases were notified by the Department of Health One further patient who had previously tested positive for the virus has died.Amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland, health minister Robin Swann urged people to limit their contacts over coming days.He said: “Traditionally this is a time when we look forward with hope and optimism.“This year we will do the same but that must be tempered by continued caution and awareness that...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO