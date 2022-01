I’m a doctor – I’m also writing this while at the peak of a Covid infection. It’s a struggle – even triple-vaccinated, it is pretty unpleasant. But that’s not why it’s so hard to explain exactly the nature of the lump in my throat upon watching a group of anti-vaccine protesters storm a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes yesterday (they thought it was a vaccination centre, the fools).They had been led on the so-called “freedom rally” through the town by Piers Corbyn, who wasn’t in the footage – but he was pictured on the rally along the...

PROTESTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO