The supply of artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator processors for edge computing is a market estimated to be currently worth some $20 billion and set to double in the next five years, surpassing the spend on AI accelerators in the data center (across private and public clouds). The edge has distinct constraints that impact AI processors working in that environment: latency limits, power availability, safety-critical use cases, privacy and security concerns, and, not least, data throughput capability in a typically small chip and within cost limits. A large, highly competitive market of chip suppliers for edge AI processors has emerged in an early stage and has yet to rationalize, making the right investment decisions paramount.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO