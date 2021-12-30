Michael’s Musings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

One of the very best things about having children, to me, is getting to watch them experience the holidays. At over a year and a half old, my boys are still far too young to truly understand Christmas, Santa Claus, and the fact that the holiday is the reason why they...

Christmas Musings From Richard Lucas

Yes, Christmas is truly a time of reflection. It’s a time of joy, and also often one of stress. I had planned to have a full-blown seasonal column out last week, but things caught up with me—shopping, home preparations, functions, and parties. Even in retirement, everything seems to be compressed time-wise during the holidays. So, instead of a long-form epistle, how about a few random Christmas thoughts:
MAMA’S MUSINGS Crowns for Christmas

All I want for Christmas are my four front teeth. Okay, really, I want a house, a dog, and space for horses. (Wait, sorry, goal list, not wish list!) I saw the dentist in October when he diagnosed an infection in one of my upper front teeth. I couldn’t feel it. It turned out when the periodontist examined it, the nerve to the tooth had died.
Memories and Musings: Santa’s carrots – a fable

“Daddy, don’t forget the carrots for Santa’s reindeer!” said Sara Sue, with childlike concern and conviction. Her dad, Tom Miller, smiled and replied, “Don’t worry, honey, I’ve already put them on a clean plate near the fireplace along with the chocolate chip cookies and milk for Santa.”
Find Michael “Hippie Mike” Pollei at Lala’s

In this edition of “The Regulars,” meet the man who spends three days a week at the Austin bar where it’s always Christmas. Among the diverse spectrum of styles that define American dive bars, the year-round Christmas-themed bar sparkles like no other. And in Austin, Texas, it’s Lala’s Little Nugget that sets the gold standard. The late Frances Lala, who died in 2017 at 86, opened her namesake bar in 1972 in Austin’s Crestview neighborhood. A condition of selling the bar to its current owner in 2015 was that the signature holiday décor representing what they call a “North Pole oasis in Central Texas” would remain in place.
‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
Married At First Sight’s Jasmina And Michael

Married At First Sight is gearing up for a new season and what we hope will be several success stories. As previously reported season 14 takes place in Boston and a press release notes that it’s “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining” as ten singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and get married without ever meeting before. Once again the experts; Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana Coles, are back providing professional guidance and they’re kicking things off with a Matchmaking Special.
