After the recent resurgence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, it’s okay to still not be feeling 100—even if you’ve become a pro at masking up, washing your hands frequently, and social distancing, if Covid-19 has got you feeling more anxious than ever these days, you might’ve been hit with “pandemic fatigue.” “As time goes on more people are exhibiting more severe symptoms of depression and stress,” says Lisa Brateman, a Psychotherapist and Relationship Specialist in New York. “A year ago, everyone was cleaning out their closets, doing home repairs, puzzles and art projects. Today, they are spending hours hitting the refresh...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO