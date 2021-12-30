Q & Trey: What Is Your Word of The Year?

Many of us will make New Year resolutions or goals, but what about a word of the year? Maybe you are one of these people that already do this and understand the benefits of such a thing. Others will read this and be confused about why and how this would differ from goals. A word of the year should encompass all your goals, business and professional, with a single word. This helps to keep you focused, accountable, and on track. Even if one goal might not make it to fruition, this keeps you intentional and focused for the entirety of the year. So, how do you choose a word of the year?

