Polygon has managed to breach its previous ATH and set a new one at $2.92. Selling pressure was decisive, and short-term momentum swung from bullish to bearish within a day for MATIC. Since then, the price has been forced to retrace some of its gains. There was a cluster of important levels in the $2.4-$2.6 area that could offer some support to the price. Bitcoin also appeared to bounce from the short-term range lows at $46k.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO