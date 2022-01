With lower overall market demand through the latter part of 2021, it seemed likely that the price of SSD storage devices would start to fall throughout the early to mid part of this year. In fact, it’s already widely anticipated that many manufacturers will lower their retail prices by as much as 10% in order to hopefully gain an advantage with a consumer-advantaged market. – Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Samsung may be deciding to buck the trend here as sources citing inside information are suggesting that the cost of their SSD products will be set to increase throughout 2022.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO