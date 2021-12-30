ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

New York Ski Report for December 30th

By Ski New York
syracuse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelleayre Mt.12/29/202111MG - LG - 27 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain12/29/202100MG - V6 - 249 - 92 - 29:00AM / 9:00PM. Events:Plan To Open Soon For The Season ~ http://www.buffaloskicenter.com. Events:Plan To Open Soon For The Season ~ http://www.camillusskihill.com. Catamount Ski Area12/29/2021MG - WG12 - 167...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

More Snow Is Expected In New York This Month

snowmanPhoto by Miriam Zillies (Unsplash/Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in New York? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in New York this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy