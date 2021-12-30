New York Ski Report for December 30th

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.

