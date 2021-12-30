Evergrande NEV starts first mass production -sources

A new report by the Economic Daily News says Apple will begin the mass production of the iPhone 13 in India by February of 2022. This is not the first report that shows how Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on China as a manufacturing hub. A report back in 2019 suggested that the Cupertino company was aiming to move as much as 15% to 30% of its production out of the country.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO