Fire destroyed a workshop building on Rector Road in the Town of Martinsburg Friday morning. Lewis County Fire dispatch reported that a neighbor contacted 9-1-1 after noticing are fire at the workshop building located next to the Sam Kriwox residence at 4009 Rector Road. The workshop was fully engulfed when Martinsburg fire fighters arrived on the scene. The shop and its contents were a total loss and the owners home sustained damage to the siding. The shop was reported to be insured. Martinsburg firefighters were assisted by Lewis County Sheriff Deputies, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and members of the Lewis County Highway Department. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

MARTINSBURG, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO