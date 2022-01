Former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci has started the adventure in the Dakar, and in the future there is Superbike. This time the former MotoGP rider will have to cover 9,000 km before the final goal, he will not be able to push to the limit because of his ankle, there will be no motorhome in the paddock ... " It is not a real race as I have always understood it, it is an adventure. Here the important thing is that the team wins, it is a more relaxed atmosphere. In MotoGP, the pressure is very high . Above all, there the partner is the first rival, with whom you measure yourself, here we find the way together, we help each other ”

