Britain’s manufacturing sector grew at a faster pace than first thought in December amid signs the supply chain crisis may be finally easing, according to new figures.The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reached 57.9 last month.This was higher than the initial so-called flash PMI reading of 57.6, though a slight drop on the three-month high of 58.1 recorded in November.Any score above 50 on the index represents growth in the sector.Although supply chains remain severely stretched, there are at least signs that the situation is stabilising, with vendor delivery times lengthening to the weakest extent for...

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO