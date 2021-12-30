How CVU sports teams fared in 2021

The 2021 sports season still saw the lingering cloud of COVID-19, which caused a late start to the winter season in January and restrictions on all sports through the year. But the teams — and athletes persevered — celebrated on the fields, courts and ice hockey rinks through all three seasons...
Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of December 13 fared in games since that last poll of 2021. No. 1 Minnesota State (18-4-0) 12/30/2021 – No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 1 Minnesota State 2 (OT)
To report scores
Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5.
►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Vermont H.S. sports scores for Tuesday, December 21 Vermont H.S. sports scores for Wednesday, December 22 Vermont H.S. sports scores for Thursday, December 23 Vermont H.S. sports scores for Monday, December 27 Vermont H.S. sports scores for Tuesday, December 28 Vermont H.S. sports scores for Wednesday, December 29
...
Even as early as right now, college football teams are capable of indicating a rise or fall in their performances next season. Here are five that fall into the latter. Whether it is because of the loss of a player, the loss of a coach, or their current showing merely being a fluke, there are multiple college football teams that are bound to take a bit of a tumble between now and the 2022-23 season.
A post-COVID-19 shooting slump has triggered an 0-2 start to the 2021-22 Mid-American Conference season for the Kent State women’s basketball team, which was resting comfortably at 8-1 before a program-wide bout with the virus in mid-December forced a pause.
Since returning to the floor following an 18-day layoff, the Golden Flashes have shot 31% from...
Comments / 0