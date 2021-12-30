ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Lessons Learned From Cutting the Cable Cord

By Sarina Petrocelly
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 3 years ago, I took the plunge and cut off our outrageously expensive cable package. Here's what came out of this experience. If you were around then, you might remember this article about trying to save on our $200 monthly cable bill. I can happily report that both my husband...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Clackamas Review

Finding shows to watch just got a lot easier!

Pamplin PLAY is our new guide of shows to watch and stream. It is published every week inside your weekly Pamplin Media Group newspaper and is FREE for subscribers. The Pamplin Media Group introduces our newest weekly publication - PLAY. PLAY is designed to make your life easier when it comes to finding what shows to watch and stream. And if you like puzzles - we've got 4 pages just waiting for you to play. Besides offering readers an easy way to see what and when shows are on for the coming week, PLAY also includes previews of what's available to watch on streaming channels like Disney+, hulu, NETFLIX and Amazon Prime Video. PLAY also gives readers an easy-to-read breakdown of upcoming Sports shows for the week and a BEST BETS for daily shows. In the coming months we plan to expand PLAY to include more listings of things to do, where to eat and places to find your favorite wines, beers and ales. PLAY is FREE to print and digital subscribers of the Pamplin Media Group. To subscribe please go to www.savinglocalnews.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TV & VIDEOS
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library hosts talk on cutting the cord

Those interested can learn how to save money – while still getting the entertainment they want – when they cut cable during a free program at 6 p.m., Jan. 13, at Mentor Public Library’s Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. There are several streaming services out there, like...
MENTOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Television#Roku#Hulu#Cbs#Nbc#Abc
Primetimer

2021 Was the Year Streaming Put a Fork in Pay TV

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. 2021 got off to an inauspicious start for Chip and Joanna Gaines. The HGTV couple who restore homes and hope in millions of viewers’ lives are the brightest stars in the universe of reality and factual shows known as Discovery Networks. At the beginning of 2020, Discovery announced that the Gaineses would be getting their very own branded lifestyle cable channel. It would be called Magnolia Network, and it was coming to cable that summer.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘The Bachelor’ on Tonight? Hulu Streaming Info, How To Watch ‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Live

The new year is only a few days old but we’ve already been gifted with some phenomenal television. Not only did the fourth season of Cobra Kai drop on Netflix, but Sunday night delivered new episodes of Yellowjackets, Dexter: New Blood and the Season 4 finale of Yellowstone. And that’s just the beginning, baby. Later this month, we’re getting new seasons of Billions (January 23 on Showtime), Search Party (January 7 on HBO Max), The Righteous Gemstones (January 9 on HBO), Euphoria (January 9 on HBO), and so much more. Are we forgetting anything? Oh right! A new season of ABC’s reality juggernaut The Bachelor!
TV SHOWS
CNET

Best streaming service of 2022: Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, ESPN Plus and more

Streaming subscriptions are great, but it seems like every major network and media company has launched a new streaming service. There's more great TV to watch than ever, but deciding which ones are worth your time and money can be daunting. Your choices likely depend on which original shows and movies you want, how important a back catalog of older streaming TV shows is to you, whether you need to consider kids, roommates or sports fans, and of course your budget. Some of these services offer cheaper options (like Peacock's free tier), while others come essentially free as part of a bundle (like ESPN Plus in the Disney Bundle).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Inman.com

Every deal is a learning opportunity: Lesson Learned

As an agent who has sold more than $1 billion worth of real estate, Douglas Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer knows a thing or two about making it in the industry. Here, she shares why learning has no limits in real estate. In this weekly column, real estate agents across the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch The Bachelor 2022 online and stream season 26 from anywhere

After demonstrating his arm-wrestling and, uh, dancing prowess in the last season of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard takes center-stage in The Bachelor, and it looks messier than any season we can remember as the beefcake sales rep struggles with his numbers, the search for The One becoming anything but... Settle in for a heck of a ride as we detail how to watch The Bachelor 2022 online from anywhere.
NFL
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Vox

The very best TV show of 2021

I have been making “best TV” lists in one form or another since 2006, taking only one year off in that entire time. (It was 2020, because I did this instead.) And in those 15 years, my introductions to my lists have only grown more ambivalent about the nature of list-making, especially for a medium where there’s so much stuff to consume.
TV SERIES
WLTX.com

Cutting the cord? Try these TV antennas & tricks for placement

GREENSBORO, N.C. — TV antennas have come a long way from the days of rabbit ears covered in tinfoil. With more and more people dropping cable to cut down on expenses, antennas have become increasingly popular. But which one should you buy?. Consumer Reports offers some top picks from...
ELECTRONICS
LivingCheap

Streaming services that offer free trials

We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Want a streaming service while you’re at home, but want to try it out first? Or...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

TV Ratings And Box Office Numbers Grow Increasingly Fuzzy As Nielsen And Rivals Grapple With Streaming Boom

Numbers, those longtime pillars of the entertainment business, determiners of pay scale and quantifiers of the hot and the not, are vanishing from public view. Streaming’s inexorable takeover of the industry has altered the once-straightforward process of measuring the performance of TV programs and movies. Of course, there has been grumbling for decades about Nielsen’s methods or the validity of box office projections, but there was generally some kind of verdict once a show aired or a movie opened. Today, not so much. As companies transact directly with consumers and don’t always put advertising at the center of their calculations, viewership stats...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy