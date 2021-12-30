Freida Pinto doesn't wear nail polish

When the confetti of New Year's Eve has cleared, you may decide it's time to retire your collection of sparkly nail polishes... at least until next year. The final, frozen months before springtime often lead us to spend a lot of time stuffing our hands into gloves and mittens. So, if you're on the hunt for polish hues that are a little more low-key (read: low maintenance), Mazz Hanna, CEO of Nailing Hollywood, says the best nail color for winter may just be a minimalist, rosy glow that offers a put-together look with almost zero effort on your part.

