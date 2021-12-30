ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe Bailey Takes To Instagram To Reflect On 2021: ‘This Has Been An Amazing Year!’

By Sharde Gillam
 7 days ago

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Chloe Bailey has had an incredible year. From debuting her solo single, “Have Mercy,” to absolutely killing it on stage at the MTV VMAs and AMAs, to trending on social media simply for being fine every other week, 2021 absolutely belongs to Chloe.

And with only a few days left in the year, the 23-year-old is spending time reflecting on what an incredible year it’s been for her and her career, taking to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a few behind-the-scenes videos of herself rehearsing for one of her many stellar on-stage performances, showing fans all of the hard work she’s put in to get where she is now. The video set revealed just how Chloe set out for her big solo debut, as she shared videos of herself practicing the choreography for “Have Mercy,” a video of herself tearfully thanking God after her ABC Juneteenth performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” and a video of herself actually filming the “Have Mercy” music video.

“ 2021 has been about falling and getting the f*** back up,” she captioned the video carousel. “Looking back, this has been an AMAZING year! it’s been hard believing in myself but God has had my back every step of the way. I am filled with so much GRATITUDE and can’t wait to continue to walk in light.”

“You. You. You,” one of Chloe’s 4.3 million Instagram followers wrote on the photo set while another said, “ I love you !!! You’re such a ray of light.” Indeed, she is!

But if 2021 was any indication of how the grown-ish star’s 2022 will be, looks like things will continue to look up! As she continued in her caption, “ my resolution this year…to not be so hard on myself, work hard but make sure I have fun doing it!!!”

Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

